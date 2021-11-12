we are not against Ethereum, we come in peace

Source: Adobe / Rafael Henrique

Not everyone in the cryptocurrency world is at each other’s throats. And while the rivalry between supporters of competing protocols is real, not all newcomers to the altcoin industry say they want to be known as “killers.” Ethereum (ETH) – especially one of the minds behind it Solana (SOL).

SOL’s growth has been explosive to say the least this year, so much so that authors of a recent report noted that it has expanded by x45.8 over the past 12 months – and like many equally promising altcoins it is on course for a boom in the 2022. Earlier this year, the coin forcibly made its way into the top 10 coins by market cap and more recently entered the top 5, surpassing more established tokens such as XRP.

In fact, SOL’s growth rate over the past 12 months has surpassed that of Cardano (ADA), a protocol that was likely positioned as an ETH killer from the start.

Co-founder of Solana comes in peace

But in a Twitter discussion this week, SOL co-founder Raj Gokal rejected the idea that there could be bad blood between his protocol and Ethereum.

Chris Burniske, the co-founder of the crypto venture firm Placeholder, he wrote who had given up hope that “everyone” in the crypto world “would get along”, adding:

“I have come to accept that we are tribal in nature and the competition actually turns everyone on. Is it ideal? Maybe not. Is it real? Definitely yes.”

He also wrote that “despite the nice words”, the “knives are ready”.

The Placeholder co-founder explained that in the cryptocurrency world “generally people want their largest exchanges to win”, particularly when it comes to “tier 1 protocols” – a factor that “will affect almost all communications” . He therefore advised traders not to “take what you see and hear as the truth. [I pugnali sono pronti”.

Burniske ha notato che nel frattempo i bitcoiners tradizionalmente non hanno avuto tempo per i sostenitori di ETH, “odiandoli” al punto che “non si sono mai preoccupati di essere coinvolti”.

Ma, ha opinato, “la concorrenza tra ETH e altri [protocolli smart contract layer-1] it is much more intimate – this opens up more subversive avenues for disinformation and attempted sabotage. “

Gokal was adamant that Burniske was wrong, however, writing:

“It’s not just nice words, man. More key pairs are better.[Userswillbeabletoswitchbetweenplatformsastheyprovetobevalidornotovertime”[Gliutentisarannoingradodipassaredaunapiattaformaall’altramanmanochequestesidimostranovalideononeltempo”

He urged Burniske to “stop framing” the crypto scene “as a struggle,” and wrote:

“‘Daggers ready’ implies that we are trying to kill Ethereum. Ethereum cannot be killed, it is impossible. And it is already a beautiful force for good in the world, empowering millions of people and creating billions of wealth. Bitcoin is obviously the same. What”.

And while Gokal admitted that Burniske may not have been directly referring to Solana, he added that he was “sad and disappointed” that “whenever non-Ethereum chains like Solana see success or take big momentum for growth, it’s seen. how to gain momentum against historical opponents. “

He insisted:

“We are trying to make the movement grow.”

At 08:25 UTC, SOL is trading at 230 USD and is down 5% on one day. It skyrocketed by 11,422% in one year. At the same time, ETH is quoted at USD 4,747 and is up 1.5% in one day. It was up 925% in one year.

