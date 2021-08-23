“We are not at war with our body”

Camila Cabello offers fans a lesson in body-positivity.

The singer, thanks to psychotherapy, has learned to manage intrusive photographers and the so-called “keyboard lions”, who download their frustrations on social media, pointing out the physical defects of others by hiding behind an anonymous screen.

In 2019, after receiving criticism, Camila posted a video on TikTok, which went viral, in which she took revenge on her body-shamers.

In a new interview with Bustle, the star said: “Being at war with your body is wrong.”

“After that video, I went to the airport and a lot of women came up to me and said, ‘I saw that story on TikTok and it’s like I’m talking about myself'”.

“My insecurities disappeared after I posted that video. I said to myself, “It doesn’t matter what photos are posted or what people say about me. Now I am in control of the narrative ”».

Camila suffered “for many years of toxic stress, obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety.”

“Too many times, I’ve said to myself, ‘There must be something wrong with me. Maybe I am inadequate in some way ”», recalled Cabello.

“You can work out a few hours a day and never eat carbohydrates, but that’s not a balanced life. It is not the life I want … I cannot change to adapt to that model of life ».

Camila, engaged to colleague Shawn Mendes, is not even willing to change her way of dressing.

“I wear what I like and, if there are paparazzi around … patience,” he concludes. “I will not change who I am to them.”