We are not going to follow Pilar Rubio’s extreme strength training, but I will follow this trick to strengthen your belly and buttocks.

Absolute fanatic of physical activity, pilar rubio He confessed to us in a recent interview that his passion for sports, at the moment, was aimed at strength training. With this type of exercise she feels better and more powerful. What we did not know is that her mania for lifting her weight would lead her to reach beastly figures like the 130 kilos that she moves in a rowing machine with her back. “I have achieved it little by little, being constant. Not skipping classes even though I feel like it less that day “, he explained to us when we asked him incredulously about a load that, according to what he corrected us, was higher than what we thought.

Now he has surprised us again with another extreme strength exercise whose weight load is suitable only for experts. In her most recent Instagram post, Pilar Rubio places on her hips a whopping amount of 160 kilos to do a weighted version of the hip thrust. Yes, you read correctly: 160 kilos, a real pass.

Pilar Rubio’s buttocks, her main training focus

When we asked him about his main physical concern when training, he did not hesitate to tell us that it was the buttocks because it costs a lot. keep them toned and they lose strength quickly as soon as you get a little off track with their training. Therefore, wherever you go, in the hotel gym or in the room where you is traveling, always Save a few minutes to work your buttocks.

The extreme hip thrust exercise with weight that Pilar Rubio has just shown in the networks is a pure and hard demonstration of strength, of what can be achieved with perseverance and a lot of effort. Although, it is necessary to understand the example from the technique and do not compare yourself without proper experience and practice. Those 160 kilos that Pilar Rubio lifts with the strength of her buttocks are not the most important thing in the video (although it is the most striking). What is truly relevant is the technique of the communicator. Supporting the dorsal part of the back on a bench and keeping the support of the feet on a small step that raises the toe, Pilar Rubio activates the core to protect the back and drives the charge with the strength of his buttocks, tilting his hip.

Of course, Pilar Rubio relies on professional machinery that allows her to rest the weight at the moment that she can no longer hold the bar. Y protect your hips with a pad that covers the bar, a very useful accessory if you want to start training like her. Of course, start little by little, with an affordable weight that you can increase as you control it. Do not try to lift a heavy weight without prior training because you can injure yourself.

