‘We are not going to greet each other’; Miguel Herrera on Mejia Baron

They don’t have a good relationship! Michael Herrera spoke in an interview about his relationship with Miguel Mejia Baroncurrent Vice President of the UNAM Cougars. where he commented that “They are not friends and they are not going to greet each other”. However, she also rescued that “she does not hate him and has nothing against him”.

The Piojo Herrera and Miguel Mejía Barón

“Miguel and I are not going to talk. We are not going to greet each other, we are not going to talk to each other. If we have to be in a press conference, we will be in one. He’s not my friend, I didn’t have a good relationship with him. It seems to me that as a person he failed me,” Miguel Herrera commented during an interview with TUDN.

“But hey, they are soccer people and also At the time I learned a lot from him and how he worked. I close my circle at the moment I say: I don’t hate him or anything. We will be together on a court or not. He does his job and I respect that. I follow my way, I follow my life. I’m not going to insult him, he has his life, I have mine and we’ll be there on a soccer field.”

It should be noted that Miguel Mejia Baron left out Michael Herrera of the convocation of the World Cup United States 1994 and Miguel Herrera, for his part, announced on several occasions what he thought of the ‘Doctor’.

During the same interview, he also talked about his relationship with

Marco Antonio Rodriguez

former referee of the

MX League

who whistled the Final between Rayados de

Monterrey and Toluca in 2005

, where those led by Herrera suffered three expulsions. Clarifying that “every time I meet him, I greet him very well.”