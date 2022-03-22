“We are not in an alarmist mode” – NBC New York (47)

What you should know Another variant of COVID-19 is helping to drive cases up in New York and across the US once again, but the percentage increase is relative. The state’s rate of new mobile cases per 100,000 residents is up 30% in the last week, but it’s the difference between 8.3 and 10.8 cases per 100,000.

The most recent data from the Wadsworth Center shows that Omicron has accounted for 99.5% of all positive state samples tested there since January, while the BA.2 variant now accounts for 42% of that – the rate of increase in terms of prevalence is slower than it was with the original strain.

At this point, it’s unclear if BA.2 is linked to more severe cases of COVID or is more resistant to vaccines, but the WHO says it’s “inherently more transmissible.” A rebound in cases is expected, but not a major resurgence.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tried Monday to reassure New Yorkers about the latest concerns about the COVID-19 variant during her first live briefing on the topic since lifting most statewide mask mandates weeks ago. The Democrat added that the state never stopped preparing for the next phase.

And this phase, which features the emergence of an Omicron BA.2 subvariant, which may be more contagious than the strain that caused cases and hospitalizations to skyrocket around the world, should not be evaluated without proper context, he said.

A few months ago, the State was seeing 400 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

And while the statewide mobile positivity rate is the highest since late February, it’s still just under 2%. The moving average for New York City is 1.4%.

Most encouraging: COVID hospitalizations remain markedly low. On Sunday, Hochul reported 900 hospitalizations statewide, the lowest total since Aug. 2. Daily deaths are also fairly stable, with Hochul reporting six new COVID deaths overnight.

And vaccination trends are the only ones continuing their steady trends, though not at a fast enough pace for children as New York officials would like.

Overall, New York’s COVID numbers remain incredibly low compared to the January peak, Hochul stressed, but the state is prepared to adapt as needed.

“We are monitoring the numbers intensely,” Hochul said, referring to the recent spike in infections while hospitalizations remain at a seven-month low. “We never take our foot off the gas when it comes to our preparation to deal with this pandemic. We never high five to say it’s over. We are adapting to the circumstances and reopening in a way that I still believe must continue.”

“We have learnt a lot. We know how to handle this. We are not in alarmist mode,” she added. “We’re not panicking about this. We’re just looking at the numbers.”

The Democrat delivered her remarks from the prominent Wadsworth Center, one of the nation’s leading genome sequencing labs that has been working to isolate COVID strains, among other pandemic efforts, for the past two years.

The most recent variant, BA.2 or “stealth” Omicron as some call it, isn’t exactly new, but it’s expected to become the dominant strain in the US, according to experts. At this time, there is no evidence that BA.2 causes more severe illness or risk of hospitalization or that current COVID vaccines are less effective, but more data is needed.

New York’s breakthrough data, for example, is a few weeks behind, so no data on breakthrough cases for fully vaccinated residents is available after the micron drop. Its reinfection data, which was last updated the first week of March, shows no increase at that point, with a reinfection rate of 0.7 per 100,000 reported residents. That was flat compared to the previous week and slightly down for two weeks.

The latest data from the Wadsworth Center shows that omicron has accounted for 99.5% of all positive samples tested there since January, while the BA.2 variant now accounts for 42% of that share, one of the scientists said on Monday. of Wadsworth.

“It’s not surprising, but it’s been increasing more slowly in New York and elsewhere in the US than in many other countries,” he said of the growth rate of its prevalence.

According to the latest CDC update, the BA.2 variant accounts for 39% of COVID cases circulating in New York and New Jersey at this time. By comparison, it is responsible for a quarter of new infections nationally. Its prevalence doubled in about a week, but its proportion of cases should increase when the CDC updates its variant data on Tuesday.

So how worried should you be? Not much, experts say. The Biden administration’s incoming COVID czar and New York City’s new Health Commissioner tried to reassure an overly anxious public late last week that while BA.2 may cause a spike in cases, it won’t. expect, at this point, that it will trigger another major viral resurgence.

However, as New York – and the rest of the nation – finally embark on the closest return to normalcy they’ve seen in years, nerves are fragile across the board, especially with an uptick already underway. March. But it only applies to cases right now.

The story is similar in New York City, where the moving average of cases increased 9% from the moving averages of the previous four weeks. Both hospitalizations and deaths are on the decline, falling 52% and 50% on the same metric.

The current alert level for all five boroughs is “low,” according to the community-based risk assessment tool the mayor introduced this month to track the threat.

There is nothing lower than that.

The latest concerns come two weeks after New York City lifted its mask mandate for hundreds of thousands of public school students and its COVID vaccine-proofing measure for businesses.

Children under 5, who don’t qualify for vaccinations, are still required to wear masks indoors, but Mayor Eric Adams said that could change soon.

The mask mandate for public transportation, including subways, buses, airports and trains, remains in effect at the federal and local levels. The US government is expected to review that rule on April 18 after announcing that it would be extended for another month.