“We are not in the Scudetto, top four goal”

TURIN – “Tonight we made a performance along the lines of those against Lazio, Fiorentina and AC Milan, we little capitalize on what we create. Atalanta shot little but it counts to score then. There is also a time of anxiety, haste and worry , we have to work and try to win a game in the meantime “. Merry analyzes in Dazn the knockout against Atalanta, the second consecutive after the one against Chelsea in the Champions League. “This is an excellent team with values, there are moments like this” adds.

Juve-Atalanta 0-1

Allegri: “We are not from the Scudetto”

“When they say that Juve are the strongest and should win the championship there is an error of assessment, we can fight for the top four. I have confidence in the team and I have my evaluations. We have to be realistic about the ranking we have, momentarily we are worth this position“continues the Juventus coach. Who then concludes: “When we are realistic we take off the pressure and work more calmly to get the most out of it. We continue to make these good performances and then we need the goal, Morata, Dybala or others have always scored and now we don’t, we have lost serenity. Kulusevski? He’s fine, he has a problem with his mouth and teeth, but I had Dybala and Morata and we need respect for the opponents too. It is useless to talk about what could be done, we talk little and we are already thinking about Tuesday for the Salerno match. “