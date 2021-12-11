“We are on the right path. We know what is missing. Market? This is our strategy”

Before the match that will see Milan face Udinese for the advance of the 17th round of Serie A, to the microphones of SkySport Paolo Maldini made the following statements:

“It was a disappointment for the type of match we played. We know we are on the right track. out of six games we have won only one in the Champions League. This is negative. Each team has its own story, we believe we are not that far away. We hope to continue like this “.

How to bridge the gap with the big leagues: “First of all it is mathematical that if you have high revenues you have the possibility of having a much more competitive squad. To get to those levels you have to be a little creative and each team has their own strategy, story and problems. We have traveled a path that is the only sustainable one at the moment and we believe we are not that far away. In the end we got this group because we hadn’t been in the Champions League for seven years, we are 48th in the Uefa ranking and consequently we ended up in the fourth pot. This is the result of the past. Now we hope to continue ”.

What is meant by mentality: “Mentality means being able to manage the three games per week and manage the pressure and the big matches. All these things are acquired over time and not everyone acquires them in the same way. It was a fantastic experience”.

If the gap today is the same as Milan in the 90s: “For me it wasn’t there, the best championship was the Italian one in the 90s. Regarding the English championship, it is necessary to specify: Liverpool and City are one thing, from United downwards it is another. There are two clearly superior teams ”.

The January market and Kjaer’s replacement: “Many things are said but I can assure you that 10% of the things that are said are not true. We are evaluating if there was the possibility of a player ready immediately or perhaps for next season, but it is not certain that he can be found. Beyond the African Cup, I consider a competitive team with the Championship and the Italian Cup ”.