we are optimistic, we will have it with us “

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Senegal, the coach Cissé: Koulibaly? He could miss the first match of the African Cup: we are optimistic, we will have him with us

Koulibaly, the announcement of the coach for the Africa Cup of Nations

Doubts about Kalidou’s presence Koulibaly and Ismaïla Sarr at the Cup of Africa which will take place in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February 2022? As reported by the Senegalese media, the selector of the national team of Senegal Aliou Cissé made some statements about the two players.

Africa Cup of Nations, Koulibaly ko?

“For Kalidou Koulibaly, we are optimistic. We could have him for the first game against Zimbabwe, if not the second against Guinea. What is certain is that we will have it with us. For the Watford right fielder I am in regular contact with him and he tells me that his injury is going well. He may not join the team on December 27 to continue his rehabilitation at Watford. It depends on how he is, he’s a guy who can be useful to us right from the quarter-finals. We hope to have it by then “

