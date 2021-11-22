«We are playing for the first place. On Dybala … “

Allegri press conference: the words of the Juventus coach on the eve of Chelsea Juve, valid for the 5th day of the Champions League

(sent to Allianz Stadium) – Juve face Chelsea, on the occasion of the 5th day of the group stage of the Champions League. Bianconeri now sure of qualification for the eighths, but the challenge of Stamford Bridge is giving away the first place in the group.

CHELSEA – “Tomorrow we will play for first place with the team that is leading in the Premier League and has won the Champions League. With Lukaku he develops different characteristics of the players, without him he is more counter-attacker. We have to play a valid match, it’s an important test for us ».

INJURED – «There is a choice. We have four defenders, Bonucci, De Ligt, Rugani and also De Winter, in the middle of the pitch we have almost all of them apart from Bernardeschi. As for the attackers, I have Morata, Kean and Kulusevski who was at the dentist this morning and they had a tooth removed. De Sciglio should return before Atalanta, Chiellini should return on Wednesday. We are in a good condition to play a good match ».

WHO RETURNS – «Tomorrow Alex Sandro will return safely. Then we will see in the middle of the field, if I take off or put on one more ».

DYBALA – “Minutes in the legs I don’t know why he was out. Dybala is called up, he trained this morning ».

4-3-3 – “It is a question of the characteristics of the players. We create important situations, paradoxically we risked with Lazio when we didn’t close the counter-attacks. Our ranking reflects our goal difference ».

RABIOT – «It was growing before Covid. She is definitely better now, everyone is growing up. The most important thing is to play the matches, to think immediately ».

KEAN OWNER – «Either he plays Kean or he plays Morata. Or maybe one time and the other. In Rome he played a good match, as did Morata ».

PROBLEMS WITH THE SMALL – «You have to be better at playing with the little ones, without being in too much of a hurry in search of the result. It also happened on Saturday in Rome, where we had to score more goals ».

MCKENNIE – «In footballers, head and technique count. The psychological part is important: now he is calm, he has a good physical condition. He has an excellent base at aerobic level, there must be a balanced growth on the part of all the players ».

RONALDO’S 30 GOALS MISSING – «He has always been a top scorer wherever he has been. We have many players who can score, at the moment they have scored less than their potential. We will certainly find some ».

PLAYING WITH CHELSEA WITH LUKAKU OR WITHOUT LUKAKU – «He is a point of reference. Play from the mark, without him the team expresses speed. With him you have to defend in one way without him in another ».