“We are preparing for the worst. The vaccination obligation decided months ago today would have protected us”

“Any intervention taken today” on the epidemic curve “will have results in 15-20 days, this applies to lockdowns for vaccinated or not, while the Regions in the yellow zone are of no use. The Omicron variant runs and there will be an impact, as we can already see, first on admissions in the medium area and then on intensive care. We are preparing for the worst, health companies are organizing the reopening and expansion of the Covid departments. We are worried but also prepared ”. Antonino Giarratano, president of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (Siaarti), points this out to Adnkronos Salute.

“Today we are witnessing an increase in hospitalizations of Covid-positive fragile patients – he remembers – a figure that tells us that with the double dose of vaccine even those who, perhaps elderly and with comorbidities, do not end up immediately in intensive care, as would have happened. last year, but still occupies a bed. This poses very serious problems for non-Covid businesses which will suffer paralysis if things get worse ”.

The Omicron variant “runs faster than politics, the vaccination obligation decided months ago would have protected us from this period which will be difficult and complicated especially in January, when we will see the long wave of Christmas infections”, he concludes.