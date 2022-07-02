“We are proud to be the studio that brings their stories to life”

MADRID, 2 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

JW Rowling He has been in the center for many months now. controversial for his comments about the trans community. The writer was branded a transphobe when she criticized an article in which they used the term “menstruating people” instead of “women”. Since then, the role of the author of the Harry Potter saga, and its Fantastic Beasts prequels, seems to be problematic for Warner Bros.

Sky News recently interviewed Tom Felton on the occasion of the presentation of Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and mentioned Rowling. “You and the other stars of the film are still very much the face of the franchise, if you will. We talked to you and we hear from you. JK is obviously in the background now. Do you find it strange that she is not present at these things? the reporter asked. That’s when a person from Felton’s team said “next question, please.”

When Sky News asked the PR company why they interrupted their journalist, the outlet received an email response. “JK Rowling is not linked to Warner or Tom Felton, the team felt it was not relevant to the piece”could be read.

However, Warner Bros. subsequently released a statement defending JW Rowling. “Warner Bros. has enjoyed a creative, productive and fulfilling partnership with JK Rowling for the past 20 years. She is one of the most successful storytellers in the world, and we are proud to be the studio that will bring her vision, characters, and stories to life now and for decades to come. On Monday, an outside media agency issued a statement that seemed contrary to this opinion. The statement was totally wrong, and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London regrets that it happened as part of a press event that day,” reads the text collected by Variety.

Notably Rowling did not participate in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts and only appeared in archive images. Additionally, several Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts actors have spoken out against Rowling.

“I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary identities are valid.”stated Eddie Redmayne. “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they are not who they say they are”tweeted Emma Watson in 2020.