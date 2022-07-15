We are Puerto Rico: a coffee with the comedian and actress Norwill Fragoso in the public square of Añasco

We are already in the public square of Añasco! “Somos Puerto Rico”, a GFR Media project that seeks to highlight the attractions of all the towns in the country, today brings you a town party, which includes food delivery, health clinics, vaccinations and artistic presentations.

And, at this time, the journalist Damaris Hernandez interview with the comedian and actress Fragoso Norwillin the segment “A Cafecito in the Plaza”.

At 11:30 in the morning, food will be distributed in the Hatilla, Piñales, Playa and Caguabo neighborhoods.

If you get here, you can also enjoy the music of La Maquina Insular and the cuatrista and troubadour Irving Santiago, starting at 8:00 p.m.; who are part of the talent portfolio of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP).

The “Somos Puerto Rico” initiative, in its second season, began in April and has covered the attractions, treasures and success stories in the towns of Santa Isabel, Ponce, Peñuelas, Yabucoa, Villalba, Guayama, Vieques, Fajardo, Canóvanas , Culebra, Rio Grande, San Germán and Añasco.

The project, promoted through a powerful alliance between GFR Media, Telemundo and WKAQ, will impact 29 municipalities this year, in addition to the 10 that were highlighted in the first phase of the effort. The year will close with the highlight of the successes of the diaspora in Orlando, Florida.

The impact of “Somos Puerto Rico” will allow the creation of a special site in elnuevodia.com and Primerahora.com in which the places that you cannot miss in each town on the Island can be viewed. The concept will allow the reader or tourist to have a clearer vision of the spaces to define their agenda.