“We are ready. Fundamental match for qualification “

Salvai spoke to the microphones of JTV on the eve of Juventus Women Wolfsburg: here are his statements

Cecilia too I saved presents Juventus Women Wolfsburg, big match of Champions League.

The words of the defender of the Juventus Women to JTV.

READY – «We are fine, we are all well and it is a fortune for the coach because he has everything at his disposal. You will be spoiled for choice and we are ready. We are ready. We have prepared this match well, we will go on the pitch to play the match ourselves and the goal is 3 points ».

FORWARDS WOLFSBURG – «They are very challenging matches against forwards of this level. It is always an extra stimulus and a teaching. It is important to learn from mistakes, we grow up and therefore it is fortunate for us to play against forwards of this level“.

DECISIVE MATCH – «We cannot speak of a decisive match but I think that tomorrow it will be almost essential to bring home the victory. This is our goal and will be our intention“.

STADIUM – «By now we are almost enjoying playing here. We feel at home and the fans make us feel even more at home. I’m sure they’ll give us a great hand this time too. Playing with them is something else entirely“.