“We are stronger than a month ago”

The coach replies to the fans: “Cabral? He has quality. He’s energized and we hope he’ll give us a great hand.”

“Fiorentina stronger than a month ago? I think so. We have grown in many aspects. It makes me think about Turin’s misstep and how we reacted immediately. This means that we are maturing from all points of view “. Vincenzo Italiano answers questions from fans on the official club channels after the sale of Dusan Vlahovic to Juve. On the substitute Cabral: “The boy has arrived recently, he has done few trainings with the team, but he has quality even though he is young. He is energized and we hope he will give us a great hand.”

Vlahovic is already the past and the coach ligliato looks to the future with great optimism. “The group is united and charged, there are no doubts. We know that we have done something important both in the league and in the cup, it is a good booty and indeed perhaps we can complain about something left on the road – he added -. The boys know that now we still have to run, fight and go strong, because if we don’t do it we risk with everyone. We are united as never before, to repeat what we have done up to now “.

Now it will be up to Piatek and Cabral to collect the heavy legacy of the Serbian striker. “Piatek is a great player in the area, he has a great nose for goals, in the box he moves very very well and reads all situations well. We are starting to try to improve him especially away from goal, but these are his characteristics. Cabral on a technical level he is a Brazilian, he clearly likes to have the ball between his feet, he knows how to play in the strait, he too knows how to move in the area because he has a great structure and has already shown that he can score goals in every way, even in the last few meters. We have these characteristics, we must try to exploit them well and put both in the best conditions to finalize what we create. We are a team that creates and produces a lot: to make it happen we need their flash “.

On the way to Europe there is a direct confrontation with Lazio. “We worked well, even if there is the usual problem of the national teams always arriving in the last days before the match. As always, with those who remain, they prepared well for the match, we worked, they struggled, we also put in a little work. The boys are fine, slowly all will arrive and we will try to give a hard time to our next opponent who is very tough “.