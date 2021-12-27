“We are targeted by extremists and authorities” – Corriere.it

from Alessandra Muglia

Churches and congregations accused of proselytizing. The accounts of the congregation founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta are blocked

Among the last to end up in handcuffs a Catholic priest and a pastor. The police took them on Boxing Day from their home in a village in Madhya Pradesh, one of the most backward states in India, where over one in three inhabitants live below the poverty line. Father Jam Singh Dindore and the evangelical Ansingh Ninama were arrested on charges of luring the people of the tribal areas into the orbit of Christianity by offering free education and treatment in schools and hospitals run by missionaries. Hard times for Christians in India. Hindu extremist groups intensified attacks on communities around Christmas. Raids during masses, schools attacked, statues destroyed, effigies burned, priests attacked and harassed. Violence justified as the response to attempts by Christians to use the holidays to force Hindus to convert.

The authors are ultra-right Hindu groups that aim to transform India from a secular multi-religious country into a Hindu nation “cleansed” of Christians and Muslims. Violence fueled by anti-conversion laws already in force in seven Indian states, which provide for up to 10 years in prison for anyone found guilty of converting someone else “by force”, by “fraudulent methods” or by marriage.

This Christmas the Missionaries of Charity of Mother Teresa are also in the sights. The Indian government led by the Hindu nationalist party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has effectively blocked the bank accounts of the congregation: on 25 December it did not approve the renewal of the license to be able to benefit from foreign contributions. “Without these funds, the group founded by the Nobel laureate Mother Teresa will not have the money to function: it will not be able to pay the thousands of collaborators who work in orphanages and homes for the elderly throughout the country,” he told the Courier service John Dayal from New Delhi, former president of the All India Catholic Union, which represents 16 million Christians in the country.

Among the first reactions of indignation that of Mamata Banerjee, alias Didi, the “big sister”, as the governor of West Bengal, the state of Calcutta, is called, where the head office of the congregation is located. “Their 22,000 clients and collaborators are left without food and medicine” tweeted yesterday the woman who, in the third term, is resisting the “saffron” wave. “A cruel Christmas gift to the poorest of the poor,” thundered Father Dominic Gomes, from the Archdiocese of Calcutta.

Delhi motivates the refusal for unspecified “negative inputs”. The move comes a few weeks after another attack on Mother Teresa’s sisters: on December 12 they were accused of proselytizing in Gujarat, one of the Indian states where the anti-conversion law is in force. A measure designed to target both Muslims and one of the oldest and most numerous Christian communities in Asia: qalmost 30 million, although they represent a small minority in India – just 2% of the population, in a country with an overwhelming Hindu majority. 60% of India’s Christians are Dalits, casteless, untouchable.

Raids and abuses are most pronounced in central and northern India, controlled by the BJP. The only exception is the southern state of Bangalore, Karnataka, the last to have approved, on Christmas Eve, the anti-conversion law. On the same day, the church of San Giuseppe was vandalized here. It is the 40th attack in 2021 in this state. There have been priests attacked or sent to prison. Like Pastor Somu Avaradhi. One Sunday in October he found his church “full of people singing Hindu religious songs and shouting slogans.” He called the police, but when the officers arrived, the protesters accused him of forcing a Hindu man to convert. And in the end it was he who was arrested.