“We are the benchmark” By Investing.com

By Alessandro Albano
Investing.com – Banco Bpm (MI 🙂 closed the third quarter with a profit growth of 80% equal to € 472 million, with the board approving the new 2020/2024 business plan in a “stand- halo “.
The interest margin of Banca dell’Ad Giuseppe Castagna rose by 4.2% to 1.53 billion from 1.47 billion in September 2020, while net commissions increased by 15.5% to 1.42 billion, with profit from operations amounting to 1,533 billion (+ 20.8% YoY).
Furthermore, the derisking activity and the significant reduction of bad loans continued. The incidence on total gross loans decreased from 3.1% as at 31 December 2020 to 1.9% as at 30 September 2021, bringing total gross non-performing loans from € 8.6 billion to € 6.6 billion with a gross NPE ratio down from 7.5% to 5.9%.
In terms of assets, the fully phased CET1 Ratio and CET1 Ratio are respectively 14.5% and 13.3%, while the MDA buffer on TCR phased-in and fully phased are respectively 594 bps. and to 453 bp.
New industrial plan
Banco’s long-awaited business plan expects revenues of € 4.6 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 2.4% for the period and an interest margin of € 4.6 billion at the end of the plan. Costs are expected to drop to 2.4 billion while the operating result is estimated at over 2.1 billion at the end of 2024.
Net income is seen at 1.05 billion (+ 33% over the plan), thanks to a drop in the cost of risk to 48 basis points, with estimated profitability (RotE) over 9% and a dividend payout 40%. Furthermore, the ratio of impaired to net loans should drop to 2.5% in 2024, with Cet 1 Fully Loaded at 14.4% at the end of the plan.
“The new plan – said the CEO Castagna – which is characterized by ambitious objectives but achievable also thanks to the consolidated track-record achieved in recent years, is guided by strategic priorities that aim to significantly remunerate shareholders, to meet expectations of the other main stakeholders and to collect the opportunities offered by ongoing processes such as digitization and sustainability “.
the plan, added the CEO, aims to “further strengthen Banco BPM’s competitive positioning as a solid bank in the country, a point of reference for families, businesses and communities”.
Recommendations
Following the double accounts / business plan, the stock rose by + 1.2% to € 2.793 in Piazza Affari. According to Intermonte (MI 🙂 the target price is € 3.5 with an “Interesting” judgment, while the average consensus target published by Bloomberg is € 3.17, with 55% of indications to buy.
“We remember – he wrote – that recently the bank’s number one, Giuseppe Castagna, declared that the Italian market needs another big bank next to the first two and that Banco BPM is one of the banks that are trying to consolidate nationally. . For some time now, the market has believed that the choice must fall on Banco to play out bank M&A scenarios “.
