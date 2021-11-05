“We are the benchmark” By Investing.com







By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Banco Bpm (MI 🙂 closed the third quarter with a profit growth of 80% equal to € 472 million, with the board approving the new 2020/2024 business plan in a “stand- halo “.

The interest margin of Banca dell’Ad Giuseppe Castagna rose by 4.2% to 1.53 billion from 1.47 billion in September 2020, while net commissions increased by 15.5% to 1.42 billion, with profit from operations amounting to 1,533 billion (+ 20.8% YoY).

Furthermore, the derisking activity and the significant reduction of bad loans continued. The incidence on total gross loans decreased from 3.1% as at 31 December 2020 to 1.9% as at 30 September 2021, bringing total gross non-performing loans from € 8.6 billion to € 6.6 billion with a gross NPE ratio down from 7.5% to 5.9%.

In terms of assets, the fully phased CET1 Ratio and CET1 Ratio are respectively 14.5% and 13.3%, while the MDA buffer on TCR phased-in and fully phased are respectively 594 bps. and to 453 bp.

New industrial plan

Banco’s long-awaited business plan expects revenues of € 4.6 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 2.4% for the period and an interest margin of € 4.6 billion at the end of the plan. Costs are expected to drop to 2.4 billion while the operating result is estimated at over 2.1 billion at the end of 2024.

Net income is seen at 1.05 billion (+ 33% over the plan), thanks to a drop in the cost of risk to 48 basis points, with estimated profitability (RotE) over 9% and a dividend payout 40%. Furthermore, the ratio of impaired to net loans should drop to 2.5% in 2024, with Cet 1 Fully Loaded at 14.4% at the end of the plan.