“We are the capital of tomatoes”: 600 hectares of red gold

The Polesano area at the regional top for tomato production, with an increase of 23% and about 500 hectares. Only Verona, in Veneto, is ahead.

The changing climate, with increasingly hot and less rainy summers, is favoring the expansion of industrial tomatoes in Veneto, which is becoming an increasingly widespread crop in the provinces of Verona and Rovigo. 2021 was a good year, with domestic consumption on the rise also due to the pandemic and quite satisfactory prices, set for the North at 88 euros per ton.

“2021 was interesting for industrial tomatoes – explains Camillo Brena, president of the new product section Tomatoes for industry and horticulture of Confagricoltura Veneto, owner of a company in Taglio di Po – We have had some problems with harvesting, because everything has matured together, and some hailstorms. But the quality was superior, so much so that there was a lot of demand from the industry. The cultivation is very interesting, so much so that it is expanding in the Veronese area, in the Rodigino area and also begins in the Venetian area.

With the increasingly hot climate, ripening is optimal and therefore there is room for those looking for an alternative production that gives profitability, so much so that many companies in other sectors, such as tobacco, are beginning to move towards tomatoes. For those who want to start the crop, however, there are important costs to be incurred for the machinery, which are essential to reduce the costs of transplanting and harvesting “.

Camillo Brena lives in Verona, but his family has always cultivated the fields in Polesine. “Before we used to make melon and watermelons – he says – Fifteen years ago we moved to industrial tomatoes because in the meantime both harvesting and other processes such as transplants had been mechanized. The yield is very good. One hectare produces about 800 quintals of tomatoes; we have 80 and therefore we produce an average of 65,000 quintals per season. Like other Venetian producers, we are members of a cooperative in Emilia Romagna, which is the first region in Italy for the production of industrial tomatoes. We are part of the Tomato Consortium, a large cooperative of Casalmaggiore. Years ago in Polesine there were many more companies in this sector, for example in Ficarolo. In my opinion we can return to growth, because, despite the competition from other countries, see imports from China, consumption is so high that in some moments there was a lack of product. By focusing on quality, we can gain market share “.

The province of Verona, according to data from Veneto Agriculture of 2020, is the first in Veneto for the production of industrial tomatoes, with 970 hectares on 1,710 regional hectares (+ 27% compared to 2019), followed by Rovigo with about 500 hectares ( + 23%). Regional production was around 120,000 tons (+ 32.6%). The development of bacteriosis was limited last year, as were pest attacks.