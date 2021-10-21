We are the horror and cinema has always known it

on the cover: Force Majeure, Ruben Östlund, 2014, su concession MUBI

In collaboration with MUBI, this October we investigate the transformation of horror from a niche and subversive film genre to an innervated and diluted element in almost all genres of contemporary films.

This is the first episode, the second will be released on 31/10

One of the first horror scenes I underwent in the dark room of the cinema was from a historical film, devoid of any apparent connection with the clichés of school horror. In a Mantuan castle some leeches, applied to a cannon wound, hurl themselves on the dying flesh of Giovanni de’Medici, protagonist of The craft of weapons by Ermanno Olmi. In the 2001 film – presented by MUBI in the October selection – the body is matter, torn by the advance of modernity and devoured by vampire creatures. My eyes observed the shots with disgust and fascination, unable to grasp the macabre metaphor that was hidden behind the images of the film. The change of pace from the Middle Ages to modernity staged by Olmi is a wound in the history of the human being that cannot be healed, a point of no return for the violent and overwhelming character of our societies.

But 2001 is also the year in which media languages ​​were rewritten following the attack on the Twin Towers. Within literary, film and television narratives, new fears have appeared, while new hybrids are born from the collapse of stylistic conventions. In this process of rewriting and abandoning certainties, the images of cinema have borne the weight of the cultural transition of the beginning of the millennium, reviving an often ferocious representation of contemporary society. What Olmi told in his film was revealed again with the arrival of the 2000s: an impossible wound on which the fears of a new era are grafted. In this context, horror – which exploded economically and spread among the general public since the 1970s – has diluted and, from a codified genre, has expanded to become a recurring element of all film production. As Charles Derry writes in his book Dark Dream 2.0: “The great irony is that much of the most powerful horror imagery in recent films does not come from horror films per se, but from films of other genres.” Reduced to a common denominator by the studio system American, thehorror, the one capable of moving the viewer’s standardized vision and unmasking media conservatism, had to look for a home elsewhere to keep his subversive qualities intact.

This month’s MUBI billboard explores the fragmentation of horror from genre to universal style on different levels. The first film that allows us a discourse on the representation of horror is The son of Saul, on the bill from 10 October, Oscar for Best Foreign Film in 2016 and cinematographic case for the documentary reconstruction of the extermination of the Jews during the Second World War. The work – which follows the story of Saul Ausländer, a Hungarian Jew deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau and recruited as Sonderkommando – encloses the weight of what cannot be imagined or thought in its long sequence shots and blurred shots. So precise and indelible in his description of the cogs (human and otherwise) of the Holocaust that it is defined in the Guardian as ” a horror film of extraordinary relevance and courage. ” The closeness of Nemes’ gaze to the genre is even more evident when compared to other works on the theme such as Schindler’s List by Steven Spielberg o Nuit et brouillard by Alain Resnais. Where the latter are filled with visual audacity typical of Hollywood taste (in the case of Spielberg) and journalistic detachment (in the case of Resnais), the Saul instead of Nemes is devoted to the horror language until the end. All in the details of the ending proves it to us: the hand-held camera shots, the zombified bodies, the escape into the woods and the omnipresent threat of evil.

If the director László Nemes seeks horror inside the Nazi gas chambers, the one who keeps himself out of the crime scene is the Argentine director Jonathan Perel, author of the documentary Corporate Accountability. A personal investigation, in line with the cinematographic tradition of Tercer Cine, on repressions and murders that took place during the dictatorship inside the factories of the country. Perel’s gaze, which stops at the spatial limits of the workplace, describes the banality of evil in images. As the director himself explains: “The main idea of ​​the film is to show the factories still in operation. This is the fundamental aspect: they have won. ” The columns of smoke that emerge from the chimneys are thus charged with a cruelty that not only links the Argentine factories to the horrors of the dictatorship, but even further back to the reconstructions of the Nemes film and the drama of the Shoah. A dialogue, the one between the two works, which is impossible to ignore.

There remains an inner horror to face, that of human relationships (after inhuman ones). Director Ruben Östlund does it with intelligent severity in Major force, inserted in the Top 1000 by MUBI. In an alpine landscape disguised as a benevolent retreat for tourists, a family witnesses an avalanche during which her husband Tomas flees, leaving behind his wife and children. The avalanche is a false alarm, but the breakup happened and the film records the breaking up of family conventions. Surrounded by metallic structures, physical and sentimental tensions, Östlund – heir to the psychological and scary files of the Austrian Michael Haneke (how to forget the horror of Funny Games) – guides us inside the desolating decomposition of the individual, which inevitably passes from the inability to understand and communicate.

In three obligatory steps (The craft of weapons, Corporate Accountability And Major force) we can then descend into the womb from which our fears take shape. Through images, recurrences and overlaps, we realize that the horror in horror it does not reside only in genre works, but rather arises overwhelmingly from everything that turns out to be the child of the fears or horrors of humanity.

