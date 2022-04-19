Spring and first tiredness on the way, mainly due to sudden changes in temperature. This crazy 2022 is already proving it. On many mountains there is still snow and in the plains we are faced with 25 degrees. Almost ready for the beach and the desire to book holidays. Indeed, if we still have some doubts, why not consider this low cost destination with great charm? But returning to spring, be careful not to take supplements and multivitamins without consulting a specialist. Even if we are the healthiest in the world, let’s talk to your trusted pharmacist and ask for advice. Because, at times, abounding with what appear to be simple vitamins, could cause health problems, as we will see in this article from our editorial team.

The vitamin par excellence of the sun

We were talking about the sea and holidays and June is not that far away. It is the month par excellence of the holidays for children and the elderly. The one with the less strong sun, the less sultry air and the longest days. It’s the perfect month to soak up iodine from the sea and Vitamin D from the sun. Many know that this substance would have a primary task for our body: to absorb as much calcium as possible to direct it to the strength and health of the bones, but also of the muscles and teeth.

Sunbathing during the day, even simply with a walk, walking the dog, doing sports or taking care of the vegetable garden allow you to collect Vitamin D.

We are very careful not to exceed the intake of this vitamin which could cause us diarrhea and vomiting and be the cause of stomach pain and cramps.

But, as this study also recalls, excess vitamin D could lead to fairly common symptoms that we could mistake for other pathologies:

nausea;

He retched;

stomach cramps and pain.

2 mistakes not to make in order not to lose it

We are very careful not to exceed with its intake, because, doctors remind us that already with the sun we store important quantities of this basic substance. “Dress lightly and go for a nice walk in the sun” is our doctor’s first advice in spring. It sounds strange, but there are 2 mistakes that would instead disperse your natural Vitamin D intake:

dressing too much and therefore acting as a barrier to the passage of the sun on the bones and skin;

exceeding with alcohol and drugs, which would literally risk “seeing” the Vitamin D from our body.

Recommended reading

All men over 40 should never underestimate these 5 symptoms which could be important health warning signs