“We are very happy that you are with us”

The coach of Seville Julen Lopetegui assured that he is “very happy” with the Mexican Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona and that it will be important to achieve the objectives that the group has set for itself.

“Jesus He is a player that we are very happy that he is with us. Some little problem has happened, it has already happened and it is adapted to what we want. We’re very happy, I’m sure he’s going to help us achieve the team’s goals, the most important thing is the team,” he said. Lopetegui in the press conference prior to the Seville derby that his team will play against Betis.

The Basque coach attended the journalists at the Seville stadium after the training he led on the scene of the match, where he did not want to delve into the absences due to various physical losses with which they face the derby.

“We are going to see who gets to tomorrow’s game. We are at the limit with some players and every hour that passes is important. We will see who is available. Those who play will have our confidence,” he said. Lopetegui.

“We will go out with eleven, with eleven players convinced to play a good game and beat a good rival,” he said Lopeteguiwho pointed out that he is not focused on the classification, in which his team is second with a five-point advantage over Betis, which is third.

Lopetegui He insisted that they know “what a derby means” and that “the illusion moves them in each game, knowing what a derby means for this city”, in addition to that they will try to “exploit the virtues” of the team in search of victory.

The DT stressed that they are “delighted that there is a derby with the public”, after the precedents in the Sanchez-Pizjuan were behind closed doors due to the pandemic, and he was convinced that the Sevilla fan “will encourage and will have exemplary behavior”.

