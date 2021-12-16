we are waiting for the questions for Michele!

The special appointment with Every Morning is missing: Thursday 16 December we will be live from Bandai Namco Temporary Store in Milan in the company of Sabaku and for the occasion we remind you that Michele will be at your disposal to answer questions and curiosities during the live.

At the end of the broadcast there will be an opportunity to chat with the editorial staff and with Michele, if instead you have no way of reaching us at the Bandai Namco Temporary Store in Ripa di Porta Ticinese 61 you can use the space below to leave us your questions for Sabaku, the most interesting and engaging will be read during the live.

The questions don’t necessarily have to be Elden Ring themed, you can take advantage of the opportunity to ask the good Sabaku even curiosities or questions on topics not strictly related to the works of Miyazaki and the world of Souls.

We therefore remind you of the appointment scheduled for Thursday 16 December at 10:00 on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it live from the Bandai Namco Temporary Store, open every day from 11:00 to 20:00 until 24 December. Inside the store you will find not only game stations with the latest Bandai Namco titles such as Tales of Arise or Little Nightmares 2 but also the possibility of buying gadgets and merchandising dedicated to anime and manga series such as Demon Slayer, One Piece, Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia.