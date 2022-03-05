2022-03-05

Xavi Hernandez appeared before the media prior to the game that will be played this Sunday Barcelona in front of elche at the Martínez Valero stadium, but the press conference turned to the possible signing of Haland for the next course.

This is how the table of positions of the Spanish league 2021-22 goes

It should be remembered that the Catalan press published on Saturday that the DT met with the Norwegian in Munich to convince him to go to the Barça team and presented him with the project, the game plan, without mentioning that he would have promised to be the entity’s franchise player .

First of all this frame, Xavi responded: “I can’t give details, I can only say that we are working for the present and the future of the club. I can not advance any more, when I can do it we are the first to say it. For example, yesterday we announced the arrival of Pablo Torre. But, in this case, I don’t have to say or announce anything, just that we are working for the good of the club, the future and the present”.