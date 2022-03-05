2022-03-05
Xavi Hernandez appeared before the media prior to the game that will be played this Sunday Barcelona in front of elche at the Martínez Valero stadium, but the press conference turned to the possible signing of Haland for the next course.
It should be remembered that the Catalan press published on Saturday that the DT met with the Norwegian in Munich to convince him to go to the Barça team and presented him with the project, the game plan, without mentioning that he would have promised to be the entity’s franchise player .
First of all this frame, Xavi responded: “I can’t give details, I can only say that we are working for the present and the future of the club. I can not advance any more, when I can do it we are the first to say it. For example, yesterday we announced the arrival of Pablo Torre. But, in this case, I don’t have to say or announce anything, just that we are working for the good of the club, the future and the present”.
What’s more, Hernandez made it very clear that he does not bear the responsibility of actively participating in the negotiations that Barcelona has open, including that of Haland.
”We are a team, with the president in charge, Mateu, Jordi… They give me a lot of confidence, I can’t ask for more. I do not decide alone, nobody decides unilaterally. It is a group and I am a person who works as a team, asks questions, asks everyone to give their opinion and then decide. My role is also decisive, but I am not alone. It is to present the project to the player, the idea of the game and not deceive him, ”he explained.
And he added: “The feeling is that it is not time to talk about these things. I understand the interest and enthusiasm that the team has generated, but we are in the present. Tomorrow we play in Elche. We are fourth, we can get to be third. We have a Europa League ahead. This is not the time to talk about signings or the future, just now. We are working and planning for the future.”
Pique and Dani Alves
Xavi also ruled on the continuity of Pique and Daniel Alvesthe two veteran defenders who could be playing their last season with the club.
”Pique? I am delighted with its performance, it is extraordinary. I have not found any player who does not want to come to Barcelona. With Dani there is no color, he is giving us a lot on the field ”, he valued.