“We are working on some things, but we are still together”

A few hours after the indiscretion launched by Page Six, comes the denial of those directly involved: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did not break up, but they are “working on some things.” To clarify this is a statement that the same couple releases to CNN, confirming the air of crisis but also the intention to buffer the uncertainties and try to restart the relationship before it is too late. “It’s not a good time, but they’re not launching” confirmed a source consulted by People and resumed by JustJared, leaving (still) hope for the future.

The situation, at the moment, is not the best: Jennifer Lopez is in Puerto Rico to shoot a film while Alex Rodriguez is alone in Miami. The distance, in these cases, does not help to favor an optimal communication, especially since they entered the dance Marc Anthony, J.Lo’s ex-husband featured in one of her latest Stories, e Madison LeCroy, the competitor of the television program Southern Charm who first confirmed and then denied having had a clandestine relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

The couple has been in a relationship since 2017: two years later Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, got engaged in the Bahamas even if the marriage, due to the pandemics, has been postponed twice: “We want to do it in the right way when we can do it”, confided Jennifer in an interview with Elle, only to confirm a few months later ad Allure that the two had decided to go to therapy together. Meanwhile, after spending a lot of time with their respective children, Lopez’s twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel and the daughters of former MLB player Ella and Natasha, it’s clear that if things smoothed out, theirs would be the fourth marriage for J.Lo, who divorced singer Marc Anthony in 2014, and the second for Rodriguez, divorced since 2008.

