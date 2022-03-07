“We ask the police for help”: unusual testimony denounced negligence in the Querétaro vs Atlas tragedy

In addition to watching over his family, Víctor Mendoza also protected an Atlas fan from the attacks perpetrated against said fans. (Photo: Courtesy, Victor Mendoza)

Victor Mendoza longed to enjoy an afternoon of soccer with his loved ones to support his team in the match against the Atlas, at Corregidora Stadiumon Queretaro. However, what was painted as a day of joy and passion, turned into one real fight, whose only salvation from violence was the color of the shirt.

Hand in hand with his little son, as well as his wife and parents, Víctor’s family arrived at the Gallos Blancos field where, from the Blue Zone, they would watch over the victory on Matchday 9 of the Liga BBVA on March 5 last.

“It was a quiet area, since most were families”, he recounted for Infobae Mexico, emphasizing that this area was also shared by other Atlas fans who, despite the euphoria over Julio Furch’s goal in the 28th minute, They preserved serenity and healthy coexistence.

“The first half was normal: Atlas scored. Behind and in front of us there were fans who celebrated the goal. And then nothing, we just lament, but there was not even a look of reproach or anything negative. It was a healthy coexistence”.

The match ran normally, until the clock reached the 60th minute; the one that marked the beginning of one of the most tragic episodes of Mexican soccer and, for Víctor, “the stain that will never be removed” from the history of Querétaro.

Unofficial accounts indicated that the brawl would have begun with a verbal argument in the red and black bar, on the opposite side of where Víctor was. Reason for which he could not perceive the intensity of the conflict at first: “Because of the distance we could not see what it was. We assumed it was a fight, but that’s where we stayed”, he recalled.

But in less than five minutes, the wave of aggression by some red and black fans threatened the security of the area where he was with his family, since, although it had not yet been broken into, the danger was already closer to them:

“It was minutes later, when behind the Atlas goal in the second half, the row close to us. They were people from the Atlas who began to attack Gallos fans in a more aggressive way.”, he narrated for this medium.

“All of us who were there asked the authorities for help. (…) We saw that the game continued as if they had not noticed the problem (…) We never saw security personnel nearby or trying to bring order. Everyone around us yelled at the police and they even dialed 911.”

By this point, families were already desperate to escape the war zone, but roads were flooded with white roosters who, seconds later, would ambush and corner the red and black . That was how the climax of the Corregidora tragedy broke out.

“When the fans of the roosters to that area they scampered to those of the Atlas and ambushed them through the corridors and the stands. The massacre began. It was at that moment that they opened the gates to the court, but we decided to stay there”.

At that moment, while Mexico and the world began to witness the heartbreaking and brutal images, Víctor, along with his family and other roosters, remained in the Blue Zone where they formed a circle to protect the athletes nearby.

“We told those people to take off their shirts so that nothing would happen to them. The Atlas boy who was behind me… he was not afraid, I was terrified. His eyes were watery, he couldn’t speak… he was pale.

He took off his shirt and we saw that he had an Atlas tattoo on his chest… he told us: ‘And how do I take this off?‘, desperate because he didn’t bring anything else. It was when we gave him my jacket to cover up so they couldn’t identify him, ”he said.

“There was a moment of apparent calm. They were chasing two into the pitch pit. People shouted to leave them, several people from Gallos guarding those from Atlas, asking them to calm down.

So he said, “a woman of such courage” stood between the roosters who perpetrated the attacks, thus allowing the families to escape from the brawl, including Víctor’s.

In this way, they managed to evacuate the stadium by the same route where began to unleash one of the many bloody scenarios outside the enclosure, in the area of ​​the white tents, Shortly after, it went viral on social media.

“We saw people lying down but moving around touching their faces wiping the blood, but only that. (…) My dad mentioned people lying under the tents, but I didn’t see them (…) From what I’ve read, after that moment the worst began”.

Finally, the nightmare for Victor and his family was over. They returned home shortly after Querétaro goalkeeper Washington Aguerre came out to reassure the fans about him.

But the images, the screams and the tears remained in his memory. Even within the safety of their home, the family couldn’t assimilate witnessed:We couldn’t believe what we saw. It was something very hard”he admitted.

The pitched battle continues to cause outrage nationally and internationally; the sanctions demand from the disaffiliation of the Querétaro team, to the restriction of Mexico to be part of the 2026 World Cup.

But, even though he also advocated the imposition of strict sanctions, Víctor stressed that these should fall on those responsible behind the lack of security elements on the premises, who, as was presumed in the media and social networks, They were conspicuous by their absence.

“This is a stain that will never be removed from the stadium. And I put a lot of emphasis on those responsible for security in the stadium. If they had stopped people, none of this would have happened”.

