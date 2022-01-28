“We believe in both the Scudetto and the Europa League, my future depends on Giuntoli and Spalletti. Naples? Living with the sea is something else.”

“Best defense? It’s a team effort, not just for the defenders, the midfield gives security, the full-backs maybe give coverage, the attack presses well and the work belongs to the whole team. I’ve been here for 10 years, but I’m not used to scoring goals, I had two canceled, now he has arrived, defending better gives you more confidence even to score “.

This time I would have left the field if they had canceled another goal (laughs, ed), there was always something wrong, luckily against Salernitana they validated it for me. There is respect for the shirt, for the club, for the teammates who are out. Important elements are missing, but who is there is as important as who is missing, the group is important and we have shown it with facts and not with words. We have to start from the first and achieve a result, to stay there in second place, we think game after game for a difficult but beautiful month because the player wants to challenge Inter, Barcelona or Lazio. “

Scudetto? We have an important jersey, we are aware of our strength and we aim to win, we play in Naples and without disrespect to others we must aim for everything, unfortunately we came out of the Italian Cup, but there are Scudetto and Europa League and we will try until the last day against Spezia. I came here with professionalism, without ever making controversies, always with respect, the coaches made their choices but I knew that I could help Roma much more as I am doing now in Naples. This year it was not to show off, I am like that, then if I have to stay the director and the coach will decide, now I’m happy in what I’m doing. It doesn’t just depend on me. “

Barcelona are not going through a good moment even if it is always Barcelona and they are making a good transfer, we are ready to fight.

Koulibaly and Anguissa are very important returns, Kouly has been here for a long time, he is the captain, then I didn’t expect Anguissa to be so strong, he is helping us a lot, it is an important winter market.

Tuanzebe is settling in very well, he is very physical but also technical, he is a rock, I told him it is impossible that you are ’97, he has crazy strength, he comes from English football which is less tactical but is settling in well “.

In Milan you can wander more relaxed, in Rome there is a lot of heat, but in Naples it is as if we were their family, you really notice a difference in the warmth, in being friendly and it is much more beautiful. Even when I lived in the hotel, the staff said come on that we have to win. Obviously pizza and mozzarella are very good, the food is great everywhere, the city is beautiful, I have a sea view, in Milan there was fog, in Rome you live very well, but in Naples with the sea it’s another thing “.