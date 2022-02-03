“We believe in the Scudetto, it’s my first goal. I’d like to play and score more”

Olivier GiroudAC Milan striker, expressed himself in an interview with the microphones of Carlo Pellegatti for StarCasinoSport: “I was proud to sign for the great Milan, because I am a fan of them and because there are many French who have played, done well and won in the Rossoneri; like Papin, who is one of my favorite players”.





About his career: “I signed in Montpellier at 23. I was proud to play in Ligue1. Maybe I wasn’t ready to play before … Every player needs his time to get to the top, I’m proud of my passes to get to Ligue1”.





As a child you studied dance …: “Maybe yes, because I went to dance school … It helps me to have stability and flexibility. I studied Sports Science at the university in Grenoble: I did training in the morning, I studied in the afternoon; so I met people from different horizons to open my mind “.





On his nickname: “They called me ‘sock’ in French, it comes from ‘Dances with wolves’. I was a bit like a wolf …”.





On his faith: “I have a sentence from Psalm 23 tattooed on my arm. I wanted to mark my faith on my skin: it is very important to me. At 20 I wanted to get a tattoo, I told my mother and she told me to write an important sentence from the Bible “.





On France World Champion: “At 10-11 I used to tell my friends that one day I would win the World Cup. It was the dream of all the children. They reminded me of this the day before the final. After the final it is difficult to go back to work and training, but a phrase that helps me is that football is a constant beginning. Determination is important, I wanted to win even more trophies. Never give up. “





On Pioli and Wenger: “They are different. Wenger was a very experienced coach, very very calm: he rarely got angry or yelled. Pegs to do things well and play our football takes a lot of passion, he has temperament; he likes to speak loudly to instill motivation and motivation. game ideas. They are very different, but I like both personalities. “





About Giroud and Inzaghi: “Only the numbers remain? Yes, for a striker the numbers are very important and you are evaluated on the numbers. That’s what you remember at the end of the season. I want, however, to help the team: I’m not selfish; today it’s too important for a team to have an attacker who does the things people don’t see: from pressing to racing to dictate the passage, open up the spaces … It’s a more global role than the numbers, but in the end we all look at the numbers. “





On Ibrahimovic: “Idol? I don’t like this word, because my idol is Jesus Christ. I admired Shevchenko and Ibrahimovic, but I haven’t told him yet to Zlatan … At 20 he was already the top; I didn’t buy his shirt, but my friends gave it to me. Maybe I’ll have it signed by Ibra … “.





On the ‘real’ Giroud: “The fans have seen the real Giroud, but I know I can do even more to help the team. Now I would like to play more. The coach makes his choices, but I am ready and I feel very good physically. I am ready to realize our goals. I know I need to score more. “





Do you believe in the Scudetto?: “Yes, sure. Now we have an important match against Inter. If we win we have a good opportunity to be there at the end. I played and scored in the first derby against Tottenham, it was too important for the Arsenal fans “.





On the personal goal of 2022: “My first goal is to win the Scudetto with Milan, then what comes next … It’s a bonus for me, I only have Milan and my family in my head.”