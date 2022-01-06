We bless God for medical advances but sicker more important than the disease

The message that Pope Francis wanted to send to health workers and volunteers on the occasion of the thirtieth World Day of the Sick.

“We bless the Lord for the progress that medical science has made” but “The sick person is always more important than his illness” is the message that Pope francesco wanted to launch on the occasion of the thirtieth World Day of the Sick which will be celebrated on 11 February in the Vatican Basilica. A clear and strong message, and even more full of meaning in times of a covid pandemic where doctors and health professionals are under pressure and the sick often lack the affection of loved ones who cannot access the wards. In fact, in the letter, the pontiff addresses himself directly to health workers and to all those whom the sick encounter on their painful journey, “witnesses of charity” who pour “the oil of consolation and the wine of hope” on their wounds.

According to Francis, “Jesus’ invitation to be merciful like the Father acquires a particular meaning for health workers”. Recalling that “every therapeutic approach cannot ignore listening to the patient, of its history, its anxieties and its fears “, Bergoglio stressed that” New technologies have made it possible to prepare therapeutic paths that are of great benefit to the sick “and that” research continues to make its valuable contribution to defeating old and new pathologies ”,“ This, however, must never make us forget the singularity of each patient, with its dignity and its fragility “. It is no coincidence that the Pontiff dwells on rehabilitation medicine “which has considerably developed his knowledge and skills”, recalling that “Even when it is not possible to heal, it is always possible to cure, it is always possible to console, it is always possible to make one feel a closeness that shows interest in the person rather than in his or her pathology “.

Finally, in the letter, Francis addresses himself directly “to doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, assistants and caregivers of the sick, as well as the numerous volunteers who donate precious time to those who suffer”. “Dear health workers, your service alongside the sick, carried out with love and competence, it transcends the limits of the profession to become a mission. Your hands that touch the suffering flesh of Christ can be a sign of the merciful hands of the Father “continues the Pontiff who concludes:” Be aware of the great dignity of your profession, as well as of the responsibility it entails “.