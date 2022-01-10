“We block Nord Stream 2 if Putin uses energy as a weapon”

After Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to Rome, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrives to meet Luigi Di Maio. There is a new European balance that calls for a strong Berlin-Paris-Rome triangle: there is the Aachen Treaty between Germany and France, the Quirinal Treaty between France and Italy and a similar pact is hypothesized between Italy and Germany. The minister tells La Stampa:

“Europe is the pivot of German foreign policy and Italy is one of the founding pillars of the Union. To make our Europe even stronger we want to give strong impulses for more social policies, better climate protection and a stronger role of the EU in the world. For me it is important that Germany, Italy and France work together very closely. In the end, however, what matters is not only the relations between the capitals, but that the people in our countries can feel that Europe offers them something: peace, economic opportunities, freedom and security for future generations as well ”.

There is a great energy issue in Europe. “Berlin is ready to block Nord Stream 2 if Putin uses energy as a weapon” and “the EU must focus on energy independence”, says the minister.

As a new federal government we have clearly stated in our coalition agreement that energy policy projects in Germany must comply with European requirements, this also applies to Nord Stream 2. This is currently not the case, so the certification process is now suspended. And of course Nord Stream 2 also has geopolitical implications. This is why in the “joint declaration” with the US government we agreed that, should Russia use energy as a weapon or commit other aggressive actions against Ukraine, we will take effective measures together with our European partners. . We support this statement. At the same time, it is our political responsibility to make sure that everyone in Europe, regardless of their income, can afford electricity and heating, and for this too it is vital to strengthen the independence of our European energy supply.

On the issue of immigration Baerbock argues that all 27 EU countries must reach “a shared position” and must be “ready to show solidarity and responsibility”.

We cannot bury our heads in the sand until all 27 countries have reached a shared position on a sharing mechanism. […] We want to do our part and work to ensure that there is a fair distribution mechanism in Europe and that countries like Italy and Greece are not left alone. At the same time, we intend to expand the legal channels to get to Europe and Germany, for example with humanitarian visas, but also with a modern immigration law.

On relations with Italy, Baerbock explains what the Italy-Germany action plan envisages, which he had already begun to discuss with the Italian foreign minister Di Maio on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Liverpool.

With the Italy-Germany action plan we want to make our common potential more visible, not only at the political level, but wherever people commit themselves: for example in the context of “young leaders” or in town twinning.

Asked how the German-led G7 will influence the ongoing climate negotiations, Baerbock replies: “The G7 must aim to shape the world in a positive way, to act before it is too late. Nowhere is this more evident than in the climate crisis, which has become the major trigger of conflicts in the world ”.