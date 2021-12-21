We breathe it in the house and it can cause sneezing, coughing and rashes, and it can even be cancerous

Most of us know that the outside air is polluted. Anyone outside the home is very likely to breathe air that is poisonous to the body. But many would be surprised to find that even the air in our homes can be toxic. In fact, in many apartments it is possible to find an organic compound in the form of vapor which can be highly harmful to people. This substance we breathe in at home and can cause sneezing, coughing and rashes and can even be cancerous.

We go to great lengths to keep our home healthy. We spend a lot of time and effort to keep it clean and to chase away the microbes that lurk in the dirt. Many will be surprised to discover that these 5 unimaginable objects are the dirtiest in the kitchen and dangerous to health.

We use a thousand systems to keep humidity away and we try to keep the air pure by keeping pollution out of the apartment. Yet a toxic substance for the body is present in many homes and it seems incredible but we are the ones who carry it unconsciously.

One of the most dangerous substances we breathe in the house is formaldehyde. The Ministry of Health tells us that it is a product of the combustion and smoke of tobacco. But this dangerous substance for the body is also present in many of the materials found in many apartments. In fact, formaldehyde is emitted from resins that make up carpets, curtains, upholstery, but also plywood and wood chipboard.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has set the limit on the maximum content of formaldehyde in the home at 0.1 mg per cubic meter. The average level of housing is between 0.01 and 0.05 mg per cubic meter. But what happens to our health if the limit indicated by the WHO is exceeded? According to the Ministry of Health, inhaling for long periods and for quantities exceeding the tolerance of this substance can cause nasal and eye irritation. Furthermore, formaldehyde can also cause sneezing, coughing and possible skin rashes. This compound also creates another, much more serious, danger. The IARC, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, has included formaldehyde in compounds of group I, that of certain carcinogens.

How to keep the concentration of formaldehyde at home as low as possible? Obviously limiting the use of materials that contain this substance as much as possible. Since the concentration of formaldehyde in closed environments increases with increasing temperature, it is important to ventilate the rooms. Air conditioners and dehumidifiers help keep the concentration of this compound low in the air. Some plants also help purify the air of formaldehyde. For example, the Boston Fern, the ficus Alii, the Peace Lily, the Singonio, the Pothos, the Spatafillo, the Dracena.

