We call to preserve international peace and security › World › Granma

The determination of the United States to impose the progressive expansion of NATO towards the borders of the Russian Federation constitutes a threat to the national security of this country and to regional and international peace.

The US government has been threatening Russia for weeks and manipulating the international community about the dangers of an “imminent massive invasion” of Ukraine. It has supplied weapons and military technology, deployed troops to several countries in the region, applied unilateral and unjust sanctions, and threatened other reprisals. At the same time, he unleashed an anti-Russian propaganda campaign.

Cuba has previously warned about the danger of this policy.

On February 22, 2014, the then President of the Councils of State and Ministers, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, warned: “Alarming events are taking place in Ukraine right now. The intervention of Western powers must cease (…). It should not be ignored that these events may have very serious consequences for international peace and security.”

Years later, on September 26, 2018, before the General Assembly of the United Nations, the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, warned that: «The continued expansion of NATO towards the borders with Russia causes serious dangers , aggravated by the imposition of arbitrary sanctions that we reject.

We call on the United States and NATO to seriously and realistically address the well-founded claims for security guarantees of the Russian Federation, which has the right to defend itself.

Cuba advocates a diplomatic solution through constructive and respectful dialogue.

We call to preserve international peace and security.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba

Havana, February 22, 2022