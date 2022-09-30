“We came to the US thinking it was a country of laws”: the Venezuelan migrants who sue the governor of Florida for “fraudulent relocation” on a tourist island

Valentina Oropeza Colmenares – @orovalenti

image source, Getty Images Caption, In the group of migrants there were children and adolescents.

The Episcopal Church of San Andrés was in chaos when attorney Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal arrived. Volunteers collected food, clothing, toys and medicine to assist a group of migrants who landed unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, on Martha’s Vineyard, a tourist island of multimillion-dollar mansions located in the south of the state of Massachusetts.

Espinoza-Madrigal came to the church from Boston, where he directs the organization Lawyers for Civil Rights, which provides legal advice to low-income people, especially migrants, in Massachusetts.

The first obstacle facing this spontaneous but messy attempt to help was the language. The volunteers spoke English. Migrants, Spanish. Most had come to the United States escaping from Venezuela, the biggest migration crisis in the world after Ukrainewith a diaspora of 6.8 million people according to the United Nations.

Espinoza-Madrigal had the advantage of being bilingual. Together with other lawyers from her team, she interviewed the migrants to clarify the profile of the group: there were 48 people, belonging to about ten families, the largest with nine members. The youngest of the group was barely two years old.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Volunteers organized the logistics to give shelter to migrants who arrived without prior notice.

Most came from Caracas and had recently crossed the border between Mexico and the United States, after crossing Central America and the dangerous Darien jungle. One of them said that on his way through Mexico he had been kidnapped and had his teeth pulled with a pair of pliers.

“We came to the United States thinking that it was a country of laws,” one of the migrants told Espinoza-Madrigal. “And they encountered the same type of political manipulation, playing with vulnerability in the same way that they would have experienced in Venezuela,” said the lawyer, recalling his encounters with the migrants.

When the lawyers asked how they had gotten to that place, the migrants replied that it was from the shelter where they stayed andIn the city of San Antonio, in the state of Texas, They had been offered help to get their papers, find jobs and houses, and even take free English courses.

“We are not a sanctuary state”

The governor of the state of Florida, Ronald DeSantis, claimed responsibility for the transfer of the migrants the following day, on Thursday, September 15, during a public address.

“We are not a sanctuary state. and it is better to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction“, he said, referring to US cities that have reception policies for undocumented migrants. “And yes, we are going to facilitate that transfer for you.”

“Even when only a tiny fraction of what border cities face every day is delivered to their doorsteps, they suddenly go crazy,” DeSantis said of Democrats.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis claimed responsibility for the transfer of the migrants.

“They are so upset that this is happening, and that indicates that your displays of virtue are a fraud“, he stated in response to criticism from President Joe Biden, who condemned the maneuver.

“What they are doing is simply wrong, it is not American, it is reckless,” said the Democratic president.

The organization Lawyers for Civil Rights filed a lawsuit in federal court in Massachusetts against the Republican governor, the secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, Jared Perdue, and the state of Florida.

The goal is to demand that they be prohibit “inducing migrants to travel across state lines through fraud and misrepresentation”and obtain compensation for those affected.

“All of this was a fraudulent scheme designed to relocate and expel immigrants from border communities to Martha’s Vineyard, to use them and play them as political pawns,” Espinoza-Madrigal said.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The migrants were received at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Martha’s Vineyard.

voluntary transfer

“If 50 is a burden to one of the richest places in our country, what about all those communities that have been invaded by tens or thousands (of migrants),” declared the governor of Florida after the lawsuit was known. .

DeSantis Communications Director Taryn Fenske said in a statement that the transfer of the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard was done “voluntary way”. “Immigrants were homeless, hungry and abandoned, and these activists didn’t care about them at the time.”

In addition, Fenske sent to the US media a copy of the form that the migrants would have signed, to accept the transfer and release the “benefactor and his representatives” from liability in the event of “damage or injury” that occurred during the trip.

However, the Spanish translation does not reflect the full content of the English version. It does not say, for example, that the final destination was Massachusetts.

image source, Governor of Florida Caption, The migrants signed a consent that did not indicate in Spanish the final destination of their transfer.

Florida Democratic Senator Jason Pizzo filed a second lawsuit to demand that DeSantis be barred from using public funds to move migrants to other states.

A McDonald’s voucher

The text of the lawsuit says that the migrants were approached near the shelter where they were in San Antonio by five people. Two of them were identified as Pearl and Emmanuel.

To “earn the trust” of the migrants, “defendants provided items such as $10 McDonald’s gift certificates to class members who were chronically food insecure,” the document explains.

After they made “false promises”. If migrants were willing to board planes to travel to other states, “they would receive employment, housing, educational opportunities and other similar assistance upon arrival.”

The migrants provided copies of their identification to receive help with the immigration process and were housed in hotels until they finally boarded two private planes, promising to fly to Boston or Washington. The lawsuit estimates that the defendants paid $615,000 for the group’s transfer, at an approximate cost of $12,300 per passenger.

image source, bostonglobe Caption, Migrants boarded two private planes thinking they were going to Boston or Washington

During the flight, they received red folders with brochures that explained immigration procedures and how to obtain a social security number in the United States. Perla, Emanuel and the others had given their phone numbers so they could be contacted if they had any questions on the way.

Shortly before landing, the migrants were told that they were on their way to Martha’s Vineyard, an island where billionaires and celebrities such as the Clintons, the Obamas and the American presenter Oprah Winfrey spend their vacations.

The average value of a house in Martha’s Vineyard reaches US$1.3 million, The Washington Post has reported.

When they reached land, they called for Perla, Emanuel, and the others, but the numbers were off.

“Stranded and immensely vulnerable, the plaintiffs (…) faced an uncertain situation in an unknown location. They were left in the dark, with nothing,” the lawsuit states.

Although the reparation of the economic and emotional damage caused to the migrants is “incalculable”, the text assures that between all of them “at least it exceeds $75,000”.

Shelter in a military base

Two days after their arrival on Martha’s Vineyard, Espinoza-Madrigal and her attorneys accompanied the migrants as they were transferred from St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church to the Cape Cod military base, a little farther north in Massachusetts.

The migrants were resettled in a military installation because they required immediate emergency services.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The migrants were transferred to the Cape Cod military base on Friday, September 16.

“Social workers needed to be assigned to determine what their ongoing needs are. Housing needs to be secured. Medical services need to be arranged. Contacts with lawyers and other professionals, including psychologists, need to be arranged,” Espinoza-Madrigal explained. “All of this is extremely difficult to organize in a small and remote tourist destination without the infrastructure to provide ongoing support to migrants.”

The lawyer specified that they all enjoy humanitarian parole and apply for asylum. Most remain on the military base because they have nowhere else to go. He assured that for now it is not convenient for them to tell their experiences directly to journalists.

“We are seeking a court order to stop the use of migrants.”