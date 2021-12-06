“We can beat Liverpool like this!”

Good morning friends of SpazioMilan. Today we will follow for you the pre-Liverpool press conference of Pegs And Tomori. The coach, together with the central, will talk about the very important match tomorrow night against the reds of Klopp, already qualified and first in the group. The Rossoneri, for their part, will play everything, with an eye on the match between Porto and Atletico Madrid.

The conference begins

Tomori answers first

Is dedicating the qualification to Kjaer an extra motivation?

“Certainly, Kjaer is an integral part of this team. We are sad. For us it is very importantor”

With what spirit will you face the match?

“A very important match, we want to win. We know we have many possibilities. We must not go out on the pitch with the mentality that we have nothing to lose. We go out on the pitch to win“

Liverpool are a fantastic team – how do they fight? Are you a leader?

“It won’t be easy. Liverpool play very well. Quality and intensity. We’ve been doing a great job lately. English football is a very tough sport but we are no less“

Do you feel ready to lead the Milan defense?

“Absolutely. Simon is a cornerstone of the team. It will be difficult without him but none of us have to think about individualities“

Has your mentality changed compared to the first leg?

“As a team we have grown a lot. In the first leg there were many players who played for the first time in the Champions League. We have taken Madrid. There is great growth“

How does this Liverpool stop?

“Liverpool have a fantastic attack. We meet a great team but we have to work as a team to stop them“

You are back and Milan have armored the defense: do you feel decisive?

“I wasn’t even there in Madrid. Not conceding a goal is essential. I do everything I can“

Peg ball

Does this match resemble the one against the goddess for access to the Champions League?

“Yes, we are close from all points of view. We have played so many like that. We will play others. We have prepared everything in detail“

Leao KO, Milan in attack are decimated: stronger than events?

“Milan must be stronger. We face a very strong team, candidates for the final victory. It won’t be just Zlatan. We have to be unpredictable. Attacking in many. The first leg taught us so much we know how to deal with them“

Too many muscle injuries: have you given yourself an explanation?

“We are working on it, in the long run it makes a difference. We play a lot but it is valid for everyone. We are doing everything to facilitate the players. I am also trying to do more rotations. Now let’s grit our teeth“

How will you put Liverpool in trouble?

“We lacked personality in the first few minutes at Anfield. We need to get over their first pressure. In those spaces we can hurt“

Could Krunic still do the fake nueve?

“I think so, we have to play up front with many players. But no point of reference. Krunic, Diaz and Messias know how to read spaces, they will be fundamental“

You want to play this match as soon as possible, you have a lot of enthusiasm: what is this Champions League giving you?

“We are convinced of two things: we are strong and they are very strong. We want to measure ourselves against the strongest ones. We want to win. We have to be clearheaded“

Would the Europa League still be positive?

“We have to get back to being competitive in Europe. We will also face the Europa League in case“

About Tomori

“He is very strong, he has some grandthe features. I love it but you can’t win with singles“

Pioli’s conference ends