we can delete the messages like this

How to delete messages in a new way thanks to a WhatsApp update. This will make things a lot easier for everyone.

WhatsApp, update after update, continues in its process aimed at making the offer to its users the best. For years the application has been the leader in its sector, despite the rise of other equally valid competitors such as Telegram, for example.

Over the last few years we have witnessed some noteworthy innovations in WhatsApp, such as the introduction of voice messages, which have become of paramount importance to say the least and which we could never give up.

Now a further novelty concerns groups on WhatsApp, which usually contain more than two users and which are used to facilitate group communications. For those who hold the role of administrator there will be the faculty to be able to act in a certain way.

WhatsApp, how to get this functionality

The thing will concern the possibility of being able to eliminate messages using a particular voice, “delete for all”. When this takes place, a notice will appear informing all users in that group that the deleted message has been removed by one of the administrators.

This function is inserted inside of the WhatsApp beta version 2.22.1.1. This functionality is still limited to being able to delete a message in what is the chat displayed by the administrator only. It is not possible to remove it for everyone.

You may also be interested in: How to show the last access on Whatsapp only to whoever you want

It will be, however, if and when this possibility is legitimized with one of the updates that will be released in the future, and which are periodic. At least once a week the engineers of the app in green release minor updates to fix small and occasional problems.

You may also be interested in: How to edit photos on WhatsApp with just a few taps

You may also be interested in: WhatsApp takes up too much space, how to solve: do this

The main purpose of these updates is to further protect the security and privacy of users of the messaging app.