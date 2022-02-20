We can do comedy without offending: Michelle Rodríguez – El Sol de México

In a world where cancellation has become a constant, Michelle Rodríguez confesses that she is not afraid that people will point her out on social networks on occasion for a joke that causes discomfort. And not because she downplays the public’s opinion, but because she seeks to make a comedy that doesn’t start by pointing out the vulnerabilities of others.

“I have learned that we can say many things speaking from a personal point of view, even standing on our chests without having to point fingers at anyone. On the contrary, I think there are many things that we can talk about, such as traffic or age, it is something that represents us all. We do not harm anyone and we are making comedy of a universal situation.

The truth is that in the years of her career as a comedian, Michelle has had to be careful with creating comedy from herself, because in spaces such as stand up, showing off can be painful at times.

“Being vulnerable suddenly can be a risk. By making fun of ourselves, which is one of the principles of stand up, we can become very rude to ourselves. And at the same time the zape comes to those who identify with us”, he told The Sun of Mexico at a press conference.

“I have learned that I can say my point of view, without having to burden anyone. The moment in which I violate myself I speak personally and seeking not to attack. I think that we do have the opportunity to make a comedy where we feel identified without the need to point out those who are vulnerable or certain people who may be so”.

The truth is that he does not deny the possibility that at some point he may make a mistake in a joke or erroneous comment, but for this he is aware that it is necessary to take responsibility for the comedy that each one does.

“We also have to learn to take responsibility for what we are saying. I try to be consistent and responsible. If at any time I am not, then I will ask for an apology. And if that’s not the case, then I’ll also say ‘this is what I think, even if you don’t like it’. It’s what I’ve learned from comedy.”

The responsibility comes not only from the execution of your routines, but also from what you consume as a comedian. “I am consistent with what I consume. And I do not participate in a macho comedy, I do not do it and I do not see it, the truth.

Michelle Rodríguez will present her stand-up show on February 26 at the Hotel Fiesta Americana Reforma I don’t like labelswhere he talks about the concerns that men and women experience when they reach the dreaded age of 30.

“Basically I think there are a series of questions that we all start asking ourselves at that age, like why am I sleepy at eight at night, why do I get so tired? Above all I think there are certain physical and emotional changes. And speaking of women and men, the issue is when they start calling you Mrs. or Mr. Wow!” he says laughing.