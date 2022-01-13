We have recently talked about two rather important issues. Screenings that all women, but also men, should do at least once in their life and for menopause. These two topics are actually related. Pelvic floor exercises, after consultation with a doctor, can improve the quality of life at every stage. During the fertile age they can improve the couple’s life, during pregnancy it can avoid a big laceration during childbirth. Finally, during menopause they can avoid problems related to hormonal changes. The aim is to make the area as supple as possible.

We can finally say goodbye to urine loss in menopause with some simple pelvic floor exercises to do at home

During menopause, our hormones change. There are also completely normal female genital changes. This determines less elasticity, increases dryness and lubrication. Gymnastics is entirely aimed at improving these muscles. And it even has three specific goals. Maintain a good quality of life as a couple even with advancing age. Prevent the prolapse of organs such as the uterus, bladder and rectum. Ensure urinary continence. Finally, we can say goodbye to urine loss in menopause with some simple pelvic floor exercises to do at home. Let’s see some of them.

Basic Kegel Contraction

Let’s sit on a chair in the kitchen too, or let’s lie down. We tighten the muscles of the perineum for 5 seconds and then relax them for 10 seconds. We repeat the exercise for 15 seconds. We try to tighten as much as possible. And let’s relax for good, respecting exactly the timing of the exercise. The combination of traction and relaxation will make the exercise effective. It is not just the moment phase that matters, but the combination of the two. You can then increase the number of seconds as the days go by.

Knees to chest with slow movements

Lying down we bring the knees to the chest. With your arms stretched out at your sides. As we let out the air we tighten the muscles. As we let the air in, let’s relax them. It will be necessary to hold each contraction for 10 seconds with a break of 15. It will be useful to do 3 sets of 5 contractions. Also in this case we keep track of the time of each action.

Knees to chest with fast contractions

We repeat the previous exercise. But in the time of exhalation we tighten and release for at least 5/10 times. Three repetitive sets will be the ideal exercise, then pausing for 15 seconds on each exhalation. This is the exercise that helps us against incontinence. In fact, it aims to loosen the fast muscle fibers that respond when there is sudden pressure. Like a sneeze or a cough. Doing so could lead to uncomfortable losses even in the long run. The important thing is to repeat them regularly, like a real physical gymnastic exercise.