We can go, but without women and children. It was a war

Matt Damon will never forget the experience he had at the Bombonera when he went to attend a Boca Juniors final with his Argentine wife’s uncle. More than a football match, it was a war: “There were barbed wire fences, I mean, it was totally crazy. There were police in riot gear ”. And after the final whistle came the rest …

The South American passion for football is proverbial, that of Boca Juniors fans more and more. Everything normal or almost for us Latins, who are used to the great show in the stands of the Bombonera and also some exuberance too much outside the stadium. But there are those – coming from a completely different conception of sport – may be shocked when in the middle of the action. Because one thing is a movie, another is when it is all true and the situation becomes very hot one step away from you.

Matt Damon of difficult situations, bordering on the unbearable, he has experienced many, but they were all on film. The Normandy landings as the Private Ryan it must have been a walk compared to the experience lived at the Bombonera and told by the 50-year-old American actor to the microphones of Hot Ones, when he was asked what was the most memorable sporting event he had attended.

No doubt, it was a Boca match, replied Damon, who is married to Argentine Luciana Barroso: “The craziest thing I saw was undoubtedly a football match in Argentina. My wife is from Argentina, we went to spend Christmas there 11 or 12 years ago. His family is a fan of Boca Juniors, which is a very popular team in Buenos Aires and was supposed to play a final. I said to my wife’s uncle, ‘Hey, can we go to this game?’ He got very serious and said, ‘We can go… without women or children.’ I said, ‘What?’ I was thinking of bringing the boys. But I understood the reason for his answer when we went …“.

The actor’s story becomes that of a war scenario: “We had to go through three police checkpoints. There were barbed wire fences, I mean, it was totally crazy. There were police in riot gear “. Then Damon mimes hypothetical stands and explains: “If this was the camp, people would be sitting here and here. On both sides. There was no one sitting here in the middle, in the best places. Because those were the places where people could throw objects and hit each other.“.

The post-game was just as surreal: “Our team won, the fans of the other team were leaving and as the players raised the trophy I said: ‘We have to go’. But we had to stay there, because they needed time to allow the other team to leave the neighborhood. You had to give them about 45 minutes to do it. When they let us out, they kept us in a kind of cage, so I asked: ‘What are we waiting for now?’. And he told me they still needed another five minutes to clear the area. It was really crazyDamon concluded. An unforgettable experience.