We can no longer invest in Shiba Inu! SHIB Dogecoin and Cardano at a dead end ADA DOGE

Today the assets that we are going to focus on are going to be cryptocurrencies. Deviating a bit from what the most popular cryptocurrencies are, we will see Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and Cardano, quite aware of what is happening today in the cryptocurrency market in general. We are on March 30, 2022 and many things can still change…

Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD Analysis

Shiba is not doing well today… His quotes are looking bad, in fact there is already talk of the end of Shiba. And the truth is that the cryptocurrency slows down its progress and always ends up in minuscule values ​​compared to other strong assets in the market.

At the moment the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency is at $0.00002738. Indeed, as we have been saying, it has fallen to 1.46% in a single day, although on a weekly scale it still intends to maintain the increases that we can see at 16.93%. The capitalization and the volume of the market offer us low values, such as 15,034,908,919 and 1,776,876,411 dollars.

Dogecoin Analysis DOGE DOGEUSD

Dogecoin at $0.1437. A price that will be even lower, and even more so taking into account the recent falls of 1.83%, without forgetting the increases of 17.54% for the week.

Of the most interesting data we highlight the capitalization and the volume of the dollar market, positioning both amounts at around 19,048,989,611 and 986,385,474 dollars, respectively.

Cardano ADA ADAUSD Analysis

Cardano is showing us some prices of 1.1969 dollars, of which the market capitalization is 40,309,949,392 dollars and the market volume is 1,646,755,455 dollars.

Regarding the trajectory that Cardano is showing us, let us take into account the fall of the last 24 hours of 1.57% and the rise of 23.31%. How far will those changes take us?

