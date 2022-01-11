“We can terraform Mars and maybe even Venus, that’s how we will make them habitable for humans”

After four decades with the NASA, one of the best scientists of the Space Agency, Jim Green, he retired and is now focusing his attention on his plan to make it Mars a planet suitable for human exploration and, perhaps, for habitation.

Green has held the title of NASA chief scientist for the past three years and his tenure also included 12 years at NASA’s division of planetary sciences. His retirement began earlier this year.

Green also worked on a plan for terraform Mars, initiating the planet’s magnetic field, which could eventually enable climate control in a way that would support human life.

“In order for a long-term human presence on Mars to be established, the terraforming of the planet must be seriously considered,Green and other scientists wrote in a November 2021 paper that will be printed in Acta Astronautica this month. “One of the main requirements for such terraforming is to have the protection of a planetary magnetic field that Mars does not currently have“.

In an interview with New York Times, Green analyzed what would have to happen to trap more heat on Mars, warm its climate and make it habitable.

Currently, the Sun removes about 90% of the Martian atmosphere, but Green said that if this process were stopped, the pressure would increase and Mars would start terraforming. One of the ways this would be possible, the expert explained, is to build a gigantic shield magnetic which could be positioned between the Sun And Mars.

“There are several scenarios on how to make the magnetic shield. I’ve been trying to come up with a studio I’ve been working on for about two years. It will not be well received,Green said. “The planetary community doesn’t like the idea of ​​terraforming something. But I think we can change too Venus, with a physical shield that reflects light. We create a shield and the whole temperature begins to drop“.

Green said the first step towards human life on Mars would be to bring the climate to a point where “the blood does not boil if you walk on its surface“. The abandonment of space suits would allow the inhabitants greater mobility and the climatic readjustment would allow plants to grow.

Without a constant stream of high-energy particles, the Martian atmosphere would begin to rebuild over time.

Green first revealed his plan on Mars in 2017, during a presentation at the NASA seminar Planetary Science Vision 2050 at the agency’s headquarters in Washington DC.

“The Solar System is ours, let’s take it,”Green said at the seminar. “And that, of course, includes Mars. In order for humans to explore Mars, together with us in the sciences, we need a better environment“.

Shielding Mars from the Sun would not only allow the atmosphere to regenerate, Green said, but it would also allow trapped water – an essential element for life – to rise to the planet’s surface.

Green’s presentation showed how, in a few years, Mars could reach a “field comparable to the Earth“.

The increase in pressure would heat the planet’s equator and eventually the polar ice cap would collapse, allowing carbon dioxide to be released.

Carbon dioxide would turn into gas and begin filling the atmosphere, melting the ice and allowing the seas to return.

In just a couple of years, Green speculated, the climate would stabilize.

“This is not terraforming, as you might think, when we actually artificially change the climate, ”Green said. “We leave it to nature, and we do it based on the physics we know today“.