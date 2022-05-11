Sports

‘We cannot accept that a crime be validated,’ says Eduardo Carlezzo, a lawyer from Chile, about the Byron Castillo case | Soccer | Sports

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Eduardo Carlezzo, a lawyer for the Chilean ANFP, insists that there is documentation that proves irregularities in Byron Castillo’s nationality and, therefore, hopes that Ecuador receives the “toughest” sanction from FIFA, because it cannot, according to his criterion, “validate a crime.”

“Chilean soccer is clear that a serious offense has been committed by the player (Byron Castillo). We have no doubt, with the documentation we have in hand, [de] that he is Colombian. We have a narrative that has a beginning, a middle and an end,” the lawyer told radio DNA.

“I’m sure [de] that FIFA has knowledge and the need to speed up this very quickly. For this week we expect a demonstration (pronouncement of the body) ”, he added.

Carlezzo indicated that there is a “chain of events” that ends in the “epicenter of document falsification in Ecuadorian soccer; from there many of the forgeries began”.

“The Civil Registry of Ecuador declares in a legal ruling, which we have and that we sent to FIFA, that Castillo’s departure certificate does not exist; and, if it doesn’t exist, it’s fake,” he stated.

The Brazilian stated that there should be no “shame” on the part of Chile in the event that there is a favorable pronouncement on its aspirations to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar by administrative means.

“We have a direct interest and we are very transparent. Chile is the main interested party, and there is no shame in that. Shame on someone who puts a player with an adulterated document, ”he specified.

Carlezzo expressed that there is a “technical basis” to remove the Tricolor from the World Cup event, and estimated that there should be a “hard” sanction from FIFA for Ecuador.

“We cannot validate that a Federation accepts and validates a crime. They deserve the harshest sanction from FIFA”, concluded the lawyer. (D)

Source link

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Related Articles

Club América is excited: Diego Lainez delivers the best news from Europe to return to Mexico

22 mins ago

FIFA 23 will be the last: the video game will be renamed EA Sports FC

34 mins ago

Bivol reveals how his arms were after the fight with Canelo: “I can’t hold my belts”

45 mins ago

Tyson won’t face charges for hitting passenger on plane

57 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button