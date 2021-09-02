September is the perfect month to return to enrich our cultural background. We spend more time at home, the days get shorter, often going out becomes more tiring and the TV returns to be the host. But be careful. Even if our habits have changed, there are not only TV series. On the contrary. The catalogs of the main streaming platforms are full of films that have made the history of cinema. And we cannot call ourselves cinema fans if we have never seen one of these 5 masterpieces. The time has come to rediscover them and to understand why they were so important for the “seventh art”. Here is our selection in strict chronological order.

We cannot call ourselves cinema fans if we have never seen one of these 5 masterpieces

It was 1968 when the visionary Stanley Kubrick brought his “2001: A Space Odyssey” to theaters. Perhaps the most important science fiction film in the history of cinema. But if we stop at this aspect, we will not do justice to the American director’s masterpiece. “2001: A Space Odyssey” is much more. It is a work that addresses the themes of the destiny of man, the weight of knowledge and the role of technology. All current issues still today.

In 2008, the British magazine Empire gathered an audience of 10 thousand readers, 100 scholars of the history of cinema and 50 film critics. Under the supervision of Quentin Tarantino and other famous directors, the group compiled the ranking of the best films of all time. In first place is Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 “The Godfather”. It is the film that gave birth to the genre of gangster movies and won 3 Oscars. But above all it is a film whose lines have entered the common language and which has consecrated actors such as Marlon Brando and Al Pacino.

Loading... Advertisements

Three years later Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” hit theaters. Many consider it the prototype of the thriller genre and the film that started a new era of Hollywood. It has won 3 Oscars and until the release of “Star Wars” was the blockbuster that has grossed the most ever.

Apocalypse Now and Pulp Fiction

War has always been a favorite theme of filmmakers around the world. Few, however, have been able to deal with all its facets like Francis Ford Coppola in his “Apocalypse Now”. Released in 1979, the film treats war as a metaphor for the continuous human struggle between good and evil and between reason and madness. And it is inspired by Joseph Conrad’s masterpiece of literature “Heart of Darkness”.

Let’s go back to the 90s to talk about “Pulp Fiction”, the film that presented Quentin Tarantino to the general public. Surreal dialogues, a lot of violence and a serious analysis of the various aspects of the human soul. “Pulp Fiction” won the Oscar for Best Screenplay, revived John Travolta’s career and made Uma Thurman a star.