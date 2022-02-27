We cannot dream of the team we want: Michel Leaño

Guadalajara Jalisco. / 26.02.2022 22:45:48





Marcelo Michel Leano he left very hurt of the field of Akron Stadium. His team let go two goals ahead against him Puebla and ended up falling 3-2that is why he considered that it is difficult to dream of the picture he intends to receive so many annotations.

firewood considered that on nights like this Saturday all Guadalajara is guilty and anticipated that there is much to improve.

“Obviously, after a game like today, we are all responsible, we have to improveboth the players and the coaching staff, we have to do more, because is not reaching uswe make many goals and receive many, we can’t dream with the team we want receiving that amount of goalsLeano said.

The Guadalajara negatively enraged, they are 3 losses in a row and four so far in the tournament, for which he acknowledged that they are going through a more than complicated moment.

“The first half I think we gave a great gamethe team understood very well what we proposed in the week, the team showed that idea that we have managed to maintain in the second time with Lion and in this first time, the second half weighs errorswe are making a lot of mistakes, not only in the defense zone, but at times when the play can end, we must be more powerful in individual duels. The second half does not leave us satisfied at all”, he added.

“we are hurt. We are in a difficult moment, after three losses and what we are going to do is strengthen ourselves in the first half today and improve on that.

Over the booing and the “Out Leaño”Marcelo don’t blame them and even respects them.

“The fans have every right to demand because we have to give them results. A big team like Guadalajara must always compete and we’re not doing it. They are within their rights to demand us and raise their voices. The only thing I can do is tell you that with work… everything has happened to usA lot of things happened to us today,” he said.

“Only work will lead us to maintain this Guadalajara that at times shows what we intend. When we find that maturity and give the fans a full match, sure we will earn that respect to the idea that we want.

He preferred not to talk about arbitration

The technician of the Chivas, Marcelo Michel Leaño did not want to talk about the work of Fernando Hernándezwho was involved in the controversy by accepting the second goal of the Puebla in a foul on Christian Calderon.

“I’m not going to talk about arbitrationI leave it in the hands of the club, on the official channels, with Ricardo, who does his part to check with the authorities. We do not speak of arbitration”, he mentioned.

“From arbitration, if they notice something, they can express it, the same as the players. Personally, I don’t like to talk about refereeing and I’m not going to break that rule that I have in my entire career.

