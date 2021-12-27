“We cannot fail to talk about police brutality”

Pending a possible confirmation from HBO of the second season of Murder in Easttown, let’s find out what famous actress Kate Winslet recently revealed who plays detective Mare Sheehan on the show, a role that earned her a Primetime Emmy Award.

The British actress had previously stated that she would gladly return to play her role in the eventual Murder in Easttown 2 and recently returned to talk about the HBO series, revealing to The Guardian that a possible second season of Murder in Easttown could. address the issue of police brutality.

“I don’t know if I’ll play Mare againRevealed Winslet. “But if we were to do a second season then these atrocities that have existed in the police force in the UK and America will have a way of becoming part of the stories we tell. At 100%. We cannot pretend that they never happened“.

The reporter who interviewed her referred to the two most striking cases of recent years, namely the murders of George Floyd and Sarah Everard, respectively in the United States and Great Britain. The actress commented “It’s awful. I can’t find the words because we all feel betrayed and helpless. We need to turn this moment into something meaningful. We have to use our voices on behalf of all those people who have no voice“.

Finally, Winslet recounted that at the end of the filming of Murder in Easttown no one thought they could replicate with a season 2, but the positive reception from the public seems to have set in motion the discussion on the possible new cycle of episodes, so much so that director Craig Zobel had declared: “If the fans are so excited about the show, I am fascinated by Mare Sheehan, so it would be nice to see her again.“.