“We cannot forget”: Possetti’s response, president of the Morandi Bridge Victims Committee, to Benetton’s message

Genoa – After the message spread on social media by Alessandro Benetton, it has arrived the response of the chairman of the Committee I remember the victims of Ponte Morandi, Egle Possetti.

This is the text:

“Yes, after 41 months without our loved ones we cannot forget even if the attention to the cornerstones of this story is loosening.

In these days some singular coincidences are occurring on which we would like to reason.

A new president has been appointed to the Benetton family holding company (majority shareholder of Autostrade spa) who declares discontinuity with the previous company policy and its proximity to the families of the victims, asserting that mistakes have been made, we are directly involved and therefore we cannot be exempt.

It is like witnessing a change of clothes, a cleaning operation, a new course, these are words spoken in an informal environment through a video almost among friends, also as an empathic approach, moreover the “only participation of 30 % ”Within the concessionaire company, which unfortunately for us still manages the infrastructure affected by the collapse, and which continues to collect profits.

If this change of pace of the holding is real, they could begin to renounce any compensation of the “only 30%” deriving from the agreement for the “sale” of the company, allocating them to structural interventions on the network managed by third parties, for example.

In these days, very important decisions are expected on the agreement concerning this acquisition of the concessionaire company by a consortium with a public majority, with the forecast of a billionaire outlay.

The Court of Auditors, the highest control body of the state budget, in the next few days is called to assess whether this agreement is harmful to the public purse, we are close to the Court in this important and delicate task being confident that their activity will be at the ‘teaches rigor and correctness.

We and many people, including honorable parliamentarians from various camps, think this agreement is a shame, important complaints have also been presented to the judiciary which seek to shed light on this matter.

Having said that, we believe at least strange that this vaunted new course of the Benetton family holding company is starting in these days, but perhaps it is pure chance.

We ask that the Autostrade company be placed under temporary public control pending the outcome of the trial, freezing the distribution of profits, at the end of the proceeding it will be possible to make the correct choices on the whole affair.

Someone in the past of this family has declared that “they are themselves victims”, recalling some philosophical thoughts we think that “words can be like nails, if they are driven in they can be removed but they always leave the hole”, unfortunately here the only real victims are 43 people lying for 41 months who had no choice that day.

By now we no longer trust after 41 months of words and few facts regarding this affair and our bill, we are like St. Thomas we would like to see first-hand if our State really wants to do something for the victims of massacres like this and if these shareholders really intend to purify themselves or “just want to change their clothes without washing first”.

Thanks for the attention”.