“We can’t leave Rue like this”: Zendaya on the end of “Euphoria 2”

season 2 of euphoria it’s focusing heavily on Rue’s (Zendaya) difficult struggle with her addictions.

The HBO Max fiction created by Sam Levinson is showing the darker side of the protagonist, but it seems that the installment will end with a ray of hope for the character.

In an interview with The Cut, Zendaya revealed that the ending was changed. “The season finale was going to be very different and then halfway through, Sam and I said, ‘We just can’t leave Rue like this. We have to put some fucking hope in this series,” she recounted.

“Episode eight is where we’ll see that feeling of redemption, that you’re not the worst thing you’ve ever done. I think Rue deserves it and I think anyone who suffers the same as her deserves it,” she added.

In previous interviews, the actress confessed how difficult it had been for her to play Rue at such a delicate point in her life.

“It was very intense and scary to tackle, and it was obviously emotionally draining, but also physically draining. Also, I care about Rue and I hate that she is in pain,” Zendaya recounted. }

“It is very important that there is light at the end of the tunnel for her, because I think she has a lot of beauty within herself,” added the actress.

The second season of euphoria It consists of eight episodes. The last chapter of the delivery opens on Sunday, February 27 in the United States and a day later in Spain through HBO Max.