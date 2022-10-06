we can’t stop Lionel Messi

What’s next after this ad

Last night, against Benfica, the magic trio of Paris Saint-Germain Messi-Neymar-Mbappé strongly stammered their football. It is enough to see the pout displayed by Kylian Mbappé in the mixed zone to understand that the French striker is obviously not delighted with his match. The three rarely knew how to tune their violins, even if it took a single action for Lionel Messi to open the scoring beautifully for PSG (21st).

An achievement against the run of play, but which confirms the very good state of form of the Argentinian international. After a very lackluster 2021/2022 season, the Pulga is back in force just before the World Cup. In Lisbon, the number 30 became the first player to score against 40 different clubs in the Champions League. And that’s not all, especially in terms of statistics.

Messi carbide well

Author of his sixth goal yesterday in his last five matches, Messi could even have scored a seventh if poor control had not played a bad trick on him at the end of the match. This did not prevent him from having succeeded in all his dribbles (5 out of 5) and winning all his duels (7 out of 7). The best Messi may not be here yet, but the Argentinian has definitely recovered.

A good carburation which benefits his national team as well as PSG. Only small downside: its exit ten minutes from the end. In a press conference, Christophe Galtier spoke of fatigue in his player. And there is no doubt that Paris is praying that it is just that. Because after Reims, PSG will continue the return match against Benfica and the Clasico against OM. Two meetings for which the Rouge-et-Bleu do not want to do without him.