We caught Ninel Conde with a businessman and they ended up together in a hotel!

Eight months after his partner Larry Ramos35 years old, disappeared in the middle of the judicial process in the United States for the crime of fraud, Ninel Count, 50, seems no longer willing to wait for him and is opening the door to love again, this time with a businessman with whom we saw her leaving a restaurant to end up in a luxury hotel. We talked with a friend of hers and this he told us:

How is Ninel?

“He just finished recording the program Your face sounds like me, where he was in the last places, and now he is doing some shows in the country and the United States, and preparing material for his OnlyFans.”

– And in the sentimental?

“She had decided to remain single, after her partner Larry Ramos escaped from house arrest in the United States in September of last year, due to accusations of fraud.”

-It was a scandal.

“Yes, because she was also in the apartment they shared at the time Larry took off the electronic shackle and fled. But Ninel has always maintained that she did not help him escape and did not even know of his intentions.”

-Now it is rumored that Larry is already dead…

“Yes, it is that an Argentine journalist said that unofficial information had reached him, that Larry had been betrayed by the people who helped him escape and that he would already be dead, but it is just a rumor.”

-Ninel, what do you say about this?

“He doesn’t want to talk about him anymore, he’s already buried him, he doesn’t care if he’s alive or dead.”

-What are you talking about?

“Because she is already dating a millionaire businessman named José Carlos Montibeller.”

-What can you tell us about him?

“He is the CEO of a company that sells nutrition products, and his father is a politician; last year he ran to be a federal deputy for Irapuato.”

-How did you meet him?

“Because of mutual friends, because he has done business with other celebrities such as Angelique Boyer and Mauricio Ochmann, and now with Ninel he wants to announce and launch products.”

-A few days ago we caught them leaving a restaurant…

“Yes, I knew that they were there until midnight, that they left to follow her together. They were in one of the most luxurious hotels, French, fashionable, with rooms overlooking the city; one night can cost up to nine thousand pesos”.

-How does Ninel feel with him?

“Happy, she is delighted; she is fascinated by millionaire men who pamper her, and he seems like an excellent match.”

Why hasn’t he made it public?

“They barely have two outings, they are getting to know each other; Besides, he doesn’t like to talk about his love life, less after Larry’s, ”she concluded.