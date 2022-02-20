We celebrate its incredible facets in LOS40

Happy Birthday Rihanna! That’s right, today is the birthday of our dear and beautiful Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Riri.

Cus it’s my birthday — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 20, 2015

The famous star of Barbados meets 34 yearsand in LOS40 we have decided to dedicate a special to her to celebrate the great facets of this inspiring woman as singer, businesswoman, actress and future mother.

Successes in his musical career

Marking her beginnings in music in 2003, the young Riri established herself quickly and went from being a simple girl from a Caribbean island to a goddess of the world’s stages.

Demonstrating his talent in the genre of R&B, pop and even rockRihanna has always turned heads for her fearless performances, jaw-dropping ballads, and collaborations with top music artists.

And it is that the singer released eight albums between 2005 and 2016, where we remember her iconic hits like “Diamonds”, “Umbrella” with Jay Z, “The Monster” with Eminem, “Take Bow”, “We found Love”, “Need Me”, “Work” with his friend Drake, and many more.

His successes conquered the world with nine Grammy Awards, two Brits, 11 AMAs, in addition to multiple tours, including his time in Chile in September 2015.

Step on the big screen

While her voice carried far, her appearances in big movies also helped cement her impact on pop culture, showing another side of the film industry.

Among the most remembered, we find “Bring It On: All or Nothing”, “Battleship”, “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” and “Ocean’s 8” with Sandra Bullock.

a wild empire

After leaving her time in cinema and music (we are still waiting for R9), Riri decided to embark on a new facet as a businesswoman, launching her line of cosmetics “Fenty Beauty” in 2017.

As an international brand, the singer decided to share her beauty secrets with us, with sensual makeup and care for all skin types.

Later, Rihanna took another leap with her exclusive line of lingerie, which celebrates the empowerment of women of all sizes. To celebrate, three “Savage x Fenty” shows featuring famous stars and daring dances were produced to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

A very stylish mother

With his fabulous career, we all hope to know what his next step in life would be. A few weeks ago, we had the incredible news that she would become a mother for the first time together with her partner, the rapper A$AP Rocky.

Without leaving aside who she is, Rihanna has not stopped surprising us with her daring and flirtatious maternal looks, earning more applause for wearing an incredible pregnancy. We look forward to seeing more, mom-to-be!

With this, we join in celebrating his 34th birthday. May they be the best, Rihanna!