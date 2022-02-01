“We celebrate the 75th anniversary of the first exit of one of our cars from the factory gates”

The new single-seater will make its track debut in the pre-season tests scheduled for the second half of February in Barcelona.

“The single-seater that the Scuderia will field in the 2022 Formula 1 Championship it will be called F1-75. The 68th car built by Ferrari for Formula 1 combines the name of the category at number 75 which refers to the anniversary that the company celebrates in 2022. In fact, in Maranello on 12 March 1947 Enzo Ferrari turned on for the first time the engine of the 125 S. “These are the first lines of the press release with which Ferrari announced the name of the new single-seater that will be presented in the early afternoon of Thursday 17 February.

“Formula 1, with its spirit of competition and innovation, has always been fundamental for Ferrari and has played a leading role in the development of our road cars. So this year, in which we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the first release of one of our cars from the factory gates, we decided to honor that spirit by calling our 2022 F1-75 car ”.

Thus the president of the Maranello company John Elkann motivated the choice of the name assigned to the car with which Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will face the World Cup kicks off on March 20 in Bahrain. The closest appointment, however, is that of Thursday 17 February at fourteen o’clock, when the lines and livery of the F1-75 will be revealed, a name that … retires the anonymous project code “674” and which – while being equally “essential”, refers to the history – now spanning between quarters of a century – of the Prancing Horse, which is after all a fundamental and “founding” part of Formula One itself!

Eight days after the Maranellian unveiling (or rather online as has been the practice for years, first for economic reasons, more recently linked to the health emergency), the car will take to the track in the pre-season tests scheduled precisely from Wednesday 23 to Friday 25 in Barcelona. Where, in fact, in addition to the single single-seaters the new era of Formula One will make its debut. From Spain, the teams will return to their respective factories to analyze the data of the first three days of work on the track of the new year, in view of the second and even more important test session in Sakhirscheduled from Thursday 10 to Saturday 12 March on the track that – the following weekend – will host the Bahraini Grand Prix.