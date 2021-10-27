we celebrate the “dad” of the Ghostbusters with his best movies in streaming

The legendary director turns 75 today. We have chosen for you five of his streaming titles that demonstrate unsuspected versatility.

Looking forward to seeing how his son Jason carried on the family legacy with Ghostbusters: Afterlife, we pay our due homage to the great Ivan Reitman who turns 75 today. If not an innovator, the Canadian director had the courage to find hybrid forms of seemingly irreconcilable genres, churning out feature films that have rightfully entered the history of cinema. And we obviously refer in particular to the first Ghostbusters, which at a time when science fiction cinema was turning towards horror (Alien, The thing) or melodrama (lo Steven Spielberg from Close encounters of the third kind and ET), Ivan Reitman has found the formidable contamination with the goliardic comedy, churning out the cult film we all know. So here are the five streaming titles with which we want to honor the career of Ivan Reitman, who fully demonstrate how much he deserves to be remembered not only for his most famous and successful work. Enjoy the reading.

Five great films directed by Ivan Reitman

Stripes – A platoon of freaks

Ghostbusters

Dangerously together

Ghostbusters II

Dave – President for a day

Stripes (1981)

After the success of Meatballs two years earlier, Ivan Reitman repeats with a film that riddles military life with an innovative and corrosive sense of irony. And of course thanks to Stripes – A platoon of freaks the couple formed by Bill Murray And Harold Ramis, as usual also screenwriter. A great little gem of nonsense cinema, or rather that has an internal sense of its own, particular and irresistible. Ivan Reitman’s era begins … Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime Video.

Ghostbusters (1984)



What else to write about Ghostbusters that hasn’t already been written? Have you ever seen a high-budget production being made with such creative freedom and desire to have fun before? Not that we remember. In this cinematic cauldron there is everything from horror to comedy, from special effects to love for the Big Apple. So let’s dedicate ourselves at least once to female characters, that is to say the geek and irresistible Annie Potts and to the magnificent Sigourney Weaver. How can we fail to remind them of the perfect counterparts of the four ramshackle and lovable protagonists? If this film is absolute genius and myth, it is certainly thanks to them too … Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Netflix, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

Dangerously Together (1986)

One of the least remembered but most successful feature films in Ivan Reitman’s filmography. The sizzling romantic comedy mixed with the thriller works wonders mainly because two icons like Robert Redford And Debra Winger they duet beautifully and show off all their fascinating class. If they then add to Dangerously together the beauty of Daryl Hannah and the charisma of Terence Stamp, here is the cult-movie served. Sparkling and effective moments for a film with intelligent and elegant entertainment. A title to be rediscovered absolutely, which demonstrates how much reitman knew how to move wonderfully even outside his comfort zone. Available on Google Play.

Ghostbusters II (1989)

The idea was to practically redo the first chapter but adding visual insights and re-proposing the usual taste for jokes. Obviously Ghostbusters II it is not the first, inimitable, but there are moments that still remain sublime. The tone is less corrosive and the show more for families, and this time the supporting actors convince perhaps even more than the Ghostbusters: Peter MacNicol And Rick Moranis they are in fact irresistible, especially the latter. To be seen with taste, another huge success with the public. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

Dave – President for a Day (1993)

Political comedy among the most brilliant ever made, with a pinch of Frank Capra and a sarcastic look at contemporary America. Kevin Kline he is a perfect President, witty and capable of embodying the best spirit of the human being who puts himself at the service of the community. Next to him a Sigourney Weaver amazing First Lady, with two great character actors as support Frank Langella And Charles Grodin. Dave – President for a day approaches the best Aaron Sorkin for lightning-fast jokes and script ideas, written by among others Gary Ross, which not surprisingly reaches the Oscar nomination. Perhaps even the best film directed by Ivan Reitman. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video.