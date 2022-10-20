We celebrate Wellness Week and PAHO’s 120th anniversary with the planting of 120 trees in an emblematic park – PAHO/WHO

Tegucigalpa, September 23 (PAHO/WHO). With the objective of promoting healthy lifestyles for the well-being of people and communities, PAHO/WHO, the Ministry of Health, the United Nations System and other invited organizations, celebrated the 2022 Wellness Week, in the Parque del Cerro Juana Laínez of the capital.

On the other hand, and to commemorate PAHO’s 120th anniversary, different activities were carried out, including a walk along the park’s trails and the planting of 120 trees as a commitment by the Organization to conserving the environment to cushion the impact of climate change. Later, a day of Zumba was held to promote physical activity in all the participants, as well as recreational activities, in addition, comprehensive health services were provided for the workers of the Ministry of Health, staff of the UNS agencies, PAHO and their families, thanks to the support of brigades from the Metropolitan Health Region of the Central District.

Also, the space was used for a cultural act that was in charge of the musical group Rondalla: “Cuerdas y Voces del Corazón”, made up mostly of retired older adults who, through their artistic skills, sang the song Color Esperanza, in allusion to PAHO’s anniversary. The parallel events were chaired by the PAHO/WHO Representative, Piedad Huerta Arneros, as well as Dr. Nerza Gloria Paz, Vice Minister of Integrated Networks of Health Services, La Licda. Silvia Sosa, Councilor of the Municipal Mayor’s Office of Tegucigalpa and Alice Shackelford, Resident Coordinator of the SNU.

Alice Shackelford congratulated the PAHO/WHO staff, urging them to take self-care of their health and mentioning the importance of health for the achievement of the rest of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Vice Minister Paz mentioned that PAHO/WHO has always been an important ally in achieving a healthier Honduras, rescuing many of the health achievements over the years.

Piedad Huerta mentioned that “with the support of the Metropolitan Health Region of the Central District and the health personnel of the Comprehensive Health Center of Chile, we are carrying out this event so that the United Nations personnel together with other sectors, family members and partners of PAHO let’s make space in our agendas and carry out activities together in favor of our health and well-being. On this day we are also celebrating, together with the United Nations family, the 120th anniversary of the creation of the Pan American Health Organization and we will have an event symbolic planting of 120 trees in this park, as a sign of our commitment to health and the environment for Honduras, where the Social Educational Work students will offer their contribution in caring for them. Finally, I want to reiterate our commitment in continue working to promote strategies in favor of equity for universal health access and coverage, to make r in the face of current and future public health challenges. At this time, I cannot overlook our show of solidarity with the Honduran families affected by the storms, for whom we are working together with SESAL and the Permanent Commission for Contingencies (COPECO), trusting that once again, Honduras will come out ahead.”

During the week, other activities including health fairs were held in the cities of La Ceiba and Santa Rosa de Copán, in order to promote vaccination against COVID-19 and sustained and other health services that are offered in health establishments. Health.